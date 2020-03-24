SonoScape Shares its Experience of Fighting Against COVID-19 to the Global Community

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoScape, one of the leading providers of ultrasound and endoscopy solutions, headquartered in Shenzhen China, started to help with the coronavirus epidemic as early as in January. The company worked against time with top priority of ensuring the health and safety of employees while supporting diagnostic and treatment solutions for hospitals. Today SonoScape shared its experiences in China for companies in similar situations.

COVID-19 outbreak is a trial for everyone, every organization and every nation involved. SonoScape has responded proactively through accelerated manufacturing, logistic, installation, service, solution sharing, and donations.

Accelerated and orderly manufacturing: With risk evaluation and careful precaution measures, including regular body temp check, workplace disinfections, staggered scheduling, 70% factory workers and engineers returned to their duty under government permission and in safe working environment to produce around the clock. Work against time: adjusted delivery and installation procedure, so the devices can be shipped, installed and tested within 24 hours. Online experience sharing: helped to organize broadcasting frontline doctors' experiences in ultrasound diagnosis on COVID-19. Doctors on the screen gave out immediate and practical treatment suggestions in assessing clinical conditions. Expanded manufacturing lines: added mask production and obtained export permits to fill the gap and will donate to the countries where the epidemic is a pressing issue. The masks are now registered with CE and qualified for exportation. SonoScape will support this increasing need by exploring the possibilities.

Many countries and international organizations have lent China a hand when Wuhan hit the rock bottom. As the situation evolves, 195 countries have been affected by COVID-19. China is working to return with the greatest effort through providing medical supplies and publishing online learning/consulting resources swiftly. SonoScape, as part of the global community, will continue to support its customers and partners through innovation.

About SonoScape

Founded in 2002 in Shenzhen, China, SonoScape has committed itself to "Caring for life through innovation" by providing ultrasound and endoscopy solutions and delivering first-rate services. It now has seven R&D centers in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Harbin, Wuhan, Tokyo, Silicon Valley and Seattle. Ranked as the top 10 ultrasound brands globally, SonoScape reinvests 18% of its revenue into R&D annually, with more advanced products to be introduced into the pipeline.

SOURCE SonoScape

Related Links

www.sonoscape.com.cn

