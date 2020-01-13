SonoSim Advances Pediatric Care and Targets Reducing Procedural Complications

Since 2012, SonoSim has transformed the medical education space with an ecosystem of ultrasound simulation and training products for risk-free clinical skills development. The SonoSim Premium Edition delivers 65+ training modules consisting of peer-reviewed courses, knowledge assessments, and real-patient training cases, including transvaginal ultrasound scanning using the patented SonoSimulator®. SonoSim LiveScan with CaseBuilder helps teach how to apply ultrasound towards medical decision making by transforming human volunteers or manikins into simulated patients with over one million possible pathologic cases.

IMSH attendees will be able to experience hands-on ultrasound scanning with these products. Attendees who visit SonoSim at Booth #1019 will also receive complimentary access to the newly launched SonoSim Mobile App, a 24/7 ultrasound assistant in-your-pocket that allows quick referencing of ultrasound knowledge at the patient bedside.

About SonoSim, Inc.:

SonoSim, Inc., is dedicated to improving and transforming medical care by serving as a global leader in ultrasound education and training. SonoSim has created the easiest way to learn ultrasonography, the SonoSim® Ultrasound Training Solution, and is improving patient outcomes through collaboration with over 800 medical institutions; 40,000 medical professionals; and 36 distributors worldwide. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit sonosim.com for more information.

SonoSim Media Contact:

Krystina Nguyen

Director of Strategic Marketing

media@sonosim.com

+1 323 473 5056

SOURCE SonoSim, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sonosim.com

