SONSON® Launches New Bow Tie Collection Celebrating Creatives and Trailblazers: "EXCELLENCE"

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SONSON® is pleased to announce its Winter/Spring 22 capsule collection - "EXCELLENCE."



This artisanal bow tie collection celebrates creatives and trailblazers who excel behind and in front of the scenes. When one excels, they become king or queen of their craft. They block out the "noise" by creating alter egos. They create a buzz that vibrates throughout the world and in most cases, they break the metaphorical glass ceiling. The collection was inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah, Beyonce, Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Zaila Avant-garde, Brandice Daniel, Bozoma Saint John, and Simone Biles to name a few.



Adorned with hand-beaded Swarovski Stones and Preciosa Czech beads, the bow ties are made of hand-woven silk dupioni, silk shantung, and sateen.



SONSON® is an online e-commerce store that specializes in premium to luxury bow ties. The brand distills the purest sensibilities of fashion and manifests them in stunning presentations that redefine the traditional bow tie. The designs are inspired by art, cultural celebrations, and personas! According to the founder, Rashima Sonson, "We don't just design bow ties, we create art!"



Made in Oakland and starting at $195, units will be available 9/30 for presale on sonson.com. Celebrate your excellence, but when you do, make sure to place a bow on it! Remember, excellence starts with YOU!"



About SONSON®

SONSON® is a bow tie brand focused on providing versatile statement (conversational) pieces. Offering customers unique selections that complement their personalities and cultural background. The brand exists to attract professional and fashion-forward customers seeking to connect and build relationships. The company's mantra, "one son to another,"™ is the foundation that they are built on.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12885351



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SONSON

Related Links

http://www.sonson.com

