SONTIAN Funds a Smart Brushless Blower Motor Production Line, to Become One of the Biggest Automotive Brushless Motor Manufacturers in the Industry

WENZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke auto parts manufacturer, SONTIAN just launched a new brushless motor manufacturing facility in Rui-an, China. The new plant's knotting ceremony, which was held on the morning of Jan. 27, 2021, occupies about 80,000 square meters and is estimated to provide an output value of 120 million dollars.

SONTIAN is looking to establish its identity as a leading BLDC motor manufacturer, and with this new plant, there is no doubt that they would attain the desired feat within the shortest possible time. The newly launched manufacturing facility is slated to focus on different intelligent brushless blower motors and brushless radiator fans.

The smart brushless radiator fan and brushless blower motors SONTIAN is looking to introduce, with the launch of this new manufacturing facility, is set to serve multiple car manufacturing companies. "Automotive industries are set to benefit massively from the smart auto part variants this new SONTIAN manufacturing plant is equipped to produce."

Weighing the viability of the new products SONTIAN is looking to add to its production line based on SONTIAN's track record and its promise to provide excellence on all fronts. It's safe to assume that these auto part products are going to be designed with cutting edge technology, high energy ferrite magnets and state-of-the-art sine wave sensor-less drive.

While the BLDC motor manufacturers CEO Mr. Dai XueZhi highlighted the design and manufacturing of smart brushless motor products to be their key focus for the newly launched plant. The CEO reiterated that SONTIAN is in no way backing down in the development of window regulators, windshield wiper, air conditioner blower motors and other products the old factory was known for. SONTIAN's CEO further stated that the goal behind this new manufacturing site is to increase production and meet up with their customers' dynamic needs.

To keep up with the estimated output of this newly launched manufacturing facility, SONTIAN has become a bit extravagant in investing in new technologies. The auto part company has taken drastic measures to up its marketing game, enhanced its production line and established a formidable online store.

SONTIAN is an auto part solution provider offering bespoke automotive items in line with customers' specifications and design. The automotive company possesses a 28,000 square meter factory site at Rui-An city equipped with state of the art technologies and operates with dedicated and highly skilled experts - individuals who go above and beyond to maintain a flawless production line.

The company offers wide range coverage across multiple horizons, from window regulators for vintage cars to heavy-duty wiper motor solutions for vehicles of today. Sontian's collection has got you covered.

