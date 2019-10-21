Sony Adds a Second Coding, Robotics and Design Kit Option To its STEAM Education Offerings

Sony's newest offering in the lineup is an abbreviated take on the KOOV Educator Kit and was created to introduce core coding, robotics and design skills to springboard STEAM knowledge. The KOOV Trial Kit (ages 8 and up), supports up to two learners and comes with 86 colorful blocks, accessories, sensors, motors and LEDS and allows the users to develop a foundational understanding of coding, design and robotics. The addition of the KOOV Trial Kit allows Sony to provide more options in the STEAM Education space for teachers, librarians, students and parents looking to introduce coding and robotics into day-to-day learning.

"Sony looks to the next generation of young innovators as we head into the future, and we created the KOOV Trial Kit to provide a wider base of youngsters with the opportunity to take a peek into the coding and robotics universe," said Michiko Araki Kelley, vice president, New Business and Corporate Marketing Group, Sony Electronics North America. "By embracing STEAM subjects in school, we hope students will be better prepared with the skills needed for their future careers."

The KOOV Educator Kit is a comprehensive kit which is standards correlated, containing over 300 building blocks plus accessories, sensors, motors, LEDs and more. The Kit includes the KOOV App, which features more than 50 hours of student-led, easy-to-follow educational content via its Learning Course, and more than 43 pre-designed, pre-coded "Robot Recipes" ranging from simple structures to complex animals and vehicles. These recipes allow students to start building right away and quickly develop the skills needed to create their own original robots.

Students using the new KOOV Trial Kit get an efficient learning program covering key concepts, starting with how components work and progressing through programming logic, designing structure, and developing thinking processes. The Trial Kit contains up to 12 pre-coded and pre-designed robot recipes and 6 Quick Lessons. Each of the Quick Lessons can typically be completed in a class period and are simple, yet intuitive builds.

The KOOV Trial Kit provides a great solution for foundational STEAM education in schools, libraries, makerspaces, student-led group settings and at home, with everything needed to start building robots and making them move with code.

The KOOV Trial Kit is available now for a suggested retail price of $249.99 and can be purchased both directly at https://direct.sony.com/koov-trial-kit and through local resellers.

For more information on the KOOV Trial Kit, please visit www.sony.com/koov/educatorkit

