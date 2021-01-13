Sony and Best Buy Collaborate to Support the Future of Tech

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center Powered by Sony helps neighborhood teens from disinvested communities who might otherwise not have access to prepare for careers of the future. Here, teens can develop critical skills through hands-on activities that explore their interests in programming, filmmaking, music production and design. Teen Tech Centers support young people as they learn crucial tech skills, explore their passions, and discover how technology can benefit them in school and future careers. In a collaborative environment with their peers, and with the guidance of adult mentors, the space houses state-of-the art technology. Sony's continued support of the clubs comes from Sony's Global Social Justice Fund.

"We want youth to have access to the technology, training and mentorship they need to pursue their dreams," said Andrea Wood, Vice President of Social Impact at Best Buy. "We know we can't do this alone, so we're excited to continue our collaboration with Sony as we continue to empower teens with the resources they need to thrive now and in the future."

"Sony is pleased to provide students the best in technology – we know these experiences can help pave the way for STEAM jobs of the future," said Cheryl Goodman, Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Sony Electronics. "We are pleased to renew our commitment with the Teen Tech Centers while we strengthen tomorrow's workforce with diverse, creative voices."

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center @ San Marcos Boys & Girls Club is open to youth ages 13-18, providing an opportunity to explore and collaborate with technology through project-based learning. To follow COVID-19 regulations, the Center is currently limiting the number of people allowed inside at a given time. They have also designated a staff person to meet with teens virtually and have adjusted their business hours to help with online schooling.

Currently, there are 35 Teen Tech Centers across the country that offer safe after-school learning spaces where youth can learn new tech skills, stay on track with school, gain exposure to new career possibilities and benefit from positive adult and peer relationships.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Best Buy Social Impact

Best Buy Co., Inc.'s purpose is to enrich lives through technology. Best Buy Teen Tech Centers provide teens from under-resourced communities with technology, training, and mentorship in an inspirational environment that facilitates post-secondary education and career opportunities. By the end of 2025, the company aims to open at least 100 Best Buy Teen Tech Centers across the U.S. and Canada that will enable thousands of teens annually to explore their interests in music and film production, coding, digital design, robotics, and augmented and virtual reality. Together with a coalition of nonprofit organizations, companies and philanthropies, Teen Tech Centers are building brighter futures through technology.

