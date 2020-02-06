Sony and Logitech Join Forces to Deliver 4K One-touch Conferencing

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced that it has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program . Through the program, Sony BRAVIA 4K Professional Displays are combined with Logitech Room Solutions for Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. The new One-touch Conferencing recommended solution creates an optimized, simple and robust video collaboration. Customers who purchase Logitech Video Collaboration products with a BRAVIA™ display receive a solution ideally suited for group collaboration at any time, and from anywhere.

"This collaboration puts an optimized video conferencing solution with 4K resolution into the hands of a wide range of corporate customers across the globe," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "We're very enthusiastic about the pairing of our BRAVIA 4K display technology with Logitech's industry-leading video conferencing solutions. The combination produces a highly robust, interoperable and versatile platform."

"Working with Sony represents an enormous opportunity to provide our customers with top of the line, high-resolution BRAVIA displays combined with our Tap touch screen control," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager, Logitech Video Collaboration. "We know our joint customers will see just how transforming this simple set up will be in terms of capabilities, ease of use, and display quality in any room."

The One-touch Conferencing solution offers calendar integration and instant content sharing, as well as touch-to-join features. Each package is configured with Logitech Room Solutions from Google, Microsoft or Zoom.

Sony's BRAVIA professional displays range in size from 43 inches to 85 inches and include network and serial communication control. They feature an all-in-one "system on a chip." No additional hardware is required for operation beside the display. This results in an easy installation process that minimizes the use of additional hardware. Sony's development and partnership ensures a seamless and robust integration into any networked ecosystem, ensuring optimized and enhanced interoperability in device management, video communication and digital signage applications.

Sony's popular BZ35F series of BRAVIA professional displays are ideal for professional digital signage, information and monitoring applications, as well as use in meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, showrooms, retail spaces and more. The displays include integrated support for HTML5 and open API support optimized for businesses. Additional benefits include a 24/7 rating for non-stop durable and reliable use, Google's Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and access to Google's Play Store library of SmartTV applications.

Each One-touch Conferencing configuration is contingent upon the room size and scales to cover small, medium and large size rooms. Additional Logitech microphones and speakers are also available as optional accessories with medium- to large-sized rooms.

About Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas

Sony Electronics' Imaging Productions and Solutions - Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, corporate presentations, meeting rooms, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in market segments including media solutions, imaging solutions, education, corporate A/V, visual simulation and entertainment, theater, healthcare, and sports. Visit pro.sony for more information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

