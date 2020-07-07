Sony Announces FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM Lens; More Info at B&H

A constant f/2.8 aperture that incorporates a nine-bladed, circular design produces images with beautiful focus falloff. The lens is constructed of 14 groups arranged into 17 elements. Three XA (extreme aspherical) lenses and one aspherical lens minimize distortions like coma, field curvature, and astigmatism. Three ED (extra-low-dispersion) and two Super ED elements manage chromatic aberration for accurate color rendering. Sony has also added a Nano AR Coating II to mitigate flare and ghosting by reducing internal reflections when shooting in harsh lighting environments.

Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1573884-REG/sony_sel1224gm_12_24mm_f_2_8_gm_lens.html



Highlights

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Constant Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Three XA Elements, Two Super ED Elements

Nano AR II and Fluorine Coatings

XD Linear Motor AF, Internal Focus

Floating Focus System

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Autofocusing is quiet, fast, and accurate thanks to a build incorporating four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors. The lens features floating focusing, which splits the lens's focus group into two independently controlled groups, each assigned two focusing motors for quicker response time. Speed is further boosted by internal focusing functionality, which works by moving only the middle groups of the optical system.

A focus hold button on the side of the lens barrel makes it easy to maintain focus once achieved. On the other hand, the lens also features linear response manual focusing. Like other GM lenses, a manual-AF switch on the side of the lens simplifies moving between the two focus modes. The lens's minimum focusing distance of 11 inches provides up to 0.14x magnification when shooting from close proximity.

A built-in lens hood blocks off-axis light while adding a line of defense to the lens's curved surface. Additional protection is provided by a fitted lens cap. The new lens also has a rear filter holder so you can use neutral density or color-correction filters with ease and comes with a template to cut sheet filters to the correct size to drop in. A fluorine coating protects against fingerprints, smudges, dirt, and water on the lens's front optics. The rest of the lens benefits from a dust- and moisture-resistant build for safe use outdoors.

Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master Lens | First Look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0-dHHjyKwc

Read and learn more about the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-widens-the-g-master-series-with-fe-12-24mm-f28-gm-lens

