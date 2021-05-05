Sony Electronics Announces New Mobile ES™ Series, Offering an Elevated Standard for Car Audio

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduced the Mobile ES car speaker and subwoofer lineup, including XS-162ES, XS-160ES, XS-690ES, XS-680ES and XS-W104ES, setting a new standard for superior in-car entertainment. Developed with various technical updates, the Mobile ES lineup helps customers experience their favorite music, boosting their mood and transforming their car environment.

"Our audio engineers have designed the Mobile ES speaker lineup to give our customers a premium listening experience, without compromise," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "Our new speakers give music enthusiasts a variety of options based on their unique needs, while delivering the next level of innovation to the in-vehicle audio market."

The Mobile ES lineup will be available for purchase in May 2021. See below for a lineup overview and feature highlights for the new speakers and subwoofer:

Mobile ES Lineup Overview

XS-162ES : 6 1/2" 2-way Component Speakers

: 6 1/2" 2-way Component Speakers XS-160ES : 6 1/2" 2-way Coaxial Speakers

: 6 1/2" 2-way Coaxial Speakers XS-690ES : 6 x 9" 2-way Coaxial Speakers

: 6 x 9" 2-way Coaxial Speakers XS-680ES : 6 x 8" 2-way Coaxial Speakers

: 6 x 8" 2-way Coaxial Speakers XS-W104ES: 10'' Subwoofer

XS-162ES, XS-160ES, XS-690ES and XS-680ES Speakers' Key Features:

MRC Aramid Fiber Matrix Woofer : Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) is Sony's original speaker diaphragm material, engineered for high rigidity and good internal loss (low resonant distortion), with a lightweight design. This third-generation compound has been further optimized with mechanical driver improvements to deliver an even wider frequency response and smoother, more natural sound characteristics. Embedding MRC in a unique matrix with aramid fibers suppresses diaphragm resonance and minimizes distortion — not only in the lows, but also in the mid and higher frequencies. The result is sound that is powerful at all frequencies and uncommonly clean — even at high volume.

: Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) is Sony's original speaker diaphragm material, engineered for high rigidity and good internal loss (low resonant distortion), with a lightweight design. This third-generation compound has been further optimized with mechanical driver improvements to deliver an even wider frequency response and smoother, more natural sound characteristics. Embedding MRC in a unique matrix with aramid fibers suppresses diaphragm resonance and minimizes distortion — not only in the lows, but also in the mid and higher frequencies. The result is sound that is powerful at all frequencies and uncommonly clean — even at high volume. Separated Notch Edge Surround: The woofer surround features another proprietary Sony technology, with distinctive curved notches improving the vertical amplitude symmetry for dramatically reduced distortion and enhanced clarity.

The woofer surround features another proprietary Sony technology, with distinctive curved notches improving the vertical amplitude symmetry for dramatically reduced distortion and enhanced clarity. Soft Dome Tweeter: Compatible with High-Resolution Audio, a soft dome tweeter diaphragm is directly attached on the voice coil, designed to cover the music's ultra-high ends, with a frequency range extending up to 40kHz.

Compatible with High-Resolution Audio, a soft dome tweeter diaphragm is directly attached on the voice coil, designed to cover the music's ultra-high ends, with a frequency range extending up to 40kHz. Five-beam Frame Structure & Dynamic Air Diffuser: The Five-beam Frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

The Five-beam Frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil. Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone.

The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone. Phase Plug (XS-162ES Only): The resonance damping phase plug on the XS-162ES woofer helps realize ideal frequency response, right up to the crossover point with the matched tweeters. A rigid aluminum bobbin and Dynamic Air Diffuser further support the speaker's wide frequency response, for controlled and dynamic bass delivery.

The resonance damping phase plug on the XS-162ES woofer helps realize ideal frequency response, right up to the crossover point with the matched tweeters. A rigid aluminum bobbin and Dynamic Air Diffuser further support the speaker's wide frequency response, for controlled and dynamic bass delivery. Bi-amp Terminals and Gain Selector in Crossover Networks (XS-162ES Only): The audiophile-grade crossover features an optimal, metalized polypropylene film capacitor with lower dissipation for a smoother high-end. It features a bi-amp capable design to mitigate current distortion to the tweeter when running the woofer with high input levels. A dedicated gain selector balances the woofer and tweeter signal levels and enables tweeter level adjustment even when driving the components from a single amplifier.

XS-W104ES Subwoofer Key Features:

MRC Honeycomb Woofer: MRC (Mica Reinforced Cellular) Honeycomb is specially designed for subwoofers. The core of the diaphragm is a foam-like material with a honeycomb shaped fiber base, which gives flexural rigidity exceeding ten times higher than that of regular PP matrix. This realizes astonishingly precise and powerful bass and low distortion simultaneously. Optimized for the newly developed mechanical approaches, this third-generation subwoofer diaphragm offers enhanced frequency response and smooth sound characteristics.

MRC (Mica Reinforced Cellular) Honeycomb is specially designed for subwoofers. The core of the diaphragm is a foam-like material with a honeycomb shaped fiber base, which gives flexural rigidity exceeding ten times higher than that of regular PP matrix. This realizes astonishingly precise and powerful bass and low distortion simultaneously. Optimized for the newly developed mechanical approaches, this third-generation subwoofer diaphragm offers enhanced frequency response and smooth sound characteristics. Separated Notch Edge Surround: With distinctive curved notches improving the vertical amplitude symmetry, this technology dramatically reduces distortion and enhances clarity.

With distinctive curved notches improving the vertical amplitude symmetry, this technology dramatically reduces distortion and enhances clarity. Five-beam Frame Structure & Dynamic Air Diffuser: Like the Mobile ES speakers' feature, the Five-beam Frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

Like the Mobile ES speakers' feature, the Five-beam Frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil. Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone. To increase signal integrity and prevent sound interference, the lead wire from the voice coil is also sewn to the spider, reducing wire movement.

Pricing and Availability:

The XS-162ES will have a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is available for purchase in May 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xs162es

The XS-160ES will have a suggested retail price of $249.99 and is available for purchase in May 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xs160es

The XS-690ES will have a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is available for purchase in May 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xs690es

The XS-680ES will have a suggested retail price of $249.99 and is available for purchase in May 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xs680es

The XS-W104ES will have a suggested retail price of $219.99 and is available for purchase in May 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xsw104es

For a branding video and more stories on the Mobile ES Series, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/mobile-es

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

