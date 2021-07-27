Sony Electronics Announces Robust Program for Professional AV Collaborative Alliances Tweet this

"By working collaboratively with the best and most innovative brands in the pro AV space, we're approaching each alliance as an opportunity to combine our collective strengths and expertise to become a powerful community," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. "As we seek to enhance the functionality and increase the interoperability of Sony's industry-standard AV technology, we're enabling our community to use impactful Digital Signage, Video Collaboration and Unified Communications platforms to engage customers in an even more dynamic and connected manner, while offering our users valuable, all-inclusive and cost-conscious solutions for a range of scenarios."

Learn more about Sony's Collaborative Alliances program and participants at pro.sony/alliances. If you're interested in exploring a potential alliance, please contact [email protected].

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

