Sony Electronics Announces Two New APS-C Zoom Lenses for Versatile E-mount System

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today has announced two new APS-C zoom lenses in the G Lens™ series for their E-mount line-up, including the E 16-55mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens and the E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens. With this announcement, Sony's versatile E-mount system now features a total of 54 lenses.

In addition to the new lenses, Sony has also introduced two new APS-C Mirrorless Cameras, the Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 models, further strengthening the company's APS-C lineup.

"Sony's 'One Mount' solution for both APS-C and full-frame cameras provides creators a unified system for all of their photography and video needs," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. "With a total of 54 different lenses and a growing range of camera bodies, E-mount offers more versatility than any other mirrorless system. We will continue to drive innovation in all aspects of imaging, empowering all creators to capture and create like they've never been able to before."

Ultra-Sharp APS-C E 16-55mm F2.8 G Standard Zoom Lens (model SEL1655G)

The 16-55mm (24-82.5mm in 35mm equivalent focal length) APS-C standard zoom with a constant F2.8 aperture offers excellent G Lens image quality with outstanding all-around performance. This lens is ideal for both professionals and enthusiasts to capture landscapes, portraits, and everyday snapshots.

Key Features

High corner-to-corner resolution throughout the zoom range even at F2.8

Two AA (advanced aspherical) and two aspherical elements suppress aberration for outstanding corner-to-corner G Lens resolution, while three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements reduce chromatic aberration and color bleeding to a minimum



Clear and high image quality by suppressing flare and ghosting by adoption of Nano AR coating



9-blade circular aperture mechanism and precisely controlled spherical aberration ensure beautiful bokeh

Bright constant F2.8 optics in a compact, lightweight lens at 494 grams (15.88 oz.)

XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motor – as equipped in G Master™ series lenses – utilized for fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking

Professional control and reliability

Customizable focus hold button for instantaneous operation



Linear Response MF for fine, responsive manual focus control



Dust and moisture resistant design 1 in order to deal with difficult outdoor conditions

Fluorine coated front element to resist dirt and fingerprints

Compact and Lightweight APS-C E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS Super-telephoto Zoom Lens (model SEL70350G)

The new E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens with optimized optical and mechanical design provides excellent G Lens image quality throughout the image area, right out to the maximum 350mm (105-525mm in 35mm equivalent) focal length. High optical performance is combined with the convenience and mobility of a compact, lightweight design, even with 5x zoom. It also includes built-in optical image stabilization, which adds even further stability and convenience to this versatile super-telephoto zoom that is ideal for landscape and wildlife photographers.

Key Features

Excellent corner-to-corner G Lens image quality all the way to 350mm

One aspherical lens suppresses optical aberration and provide outstanding resolution from corner-to-corner



Three ED glass elements effectively arranged suppress chromatic aberration and control color blur even at corners



Circular aperture contributes to soft, beautiful bokeh

Compact, lightweight design at 625 grams (20.09 oz.) makes this 5x super-telephoto zoom remarkably mobile

Sony's advanced XD Linear Motor technology in an APS-C format lens, for fast, precise AF and tracking

Excellent control and reliability

Built-in Optical SteadyShot™ image stabilization makes it easier to capture images with greatly reduced blur, particularly when shooting at super-telephoto focal lengths



A conveniently placed focus hold button can be assigned to a variety of functions via camera body



An AF/MF focus mode switch on the lens makes it easy to quickly switch between auto and manual focus to respond to changing shooting needs



Engage the zoom lock switch to prevent the lens from extending under its own weight during transportation



Dust and moisture resistant design1

Pricing and Availability

The new E 16-55mm F2.8 G APS-C Standard Zoom Lens will be available in October 2019 and will be sold for approximately $1,400 US and $1,450 CA. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

The E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS APS-C Super-telephoto Zoom Lens will be available in November 2019 and will be sold for approximately $1,000 US and $1,000 CA. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new lens and Sony's other imaging products can be found at alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony's α - Alpha brand.

The new content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery and the Sony Camera Channel on YouTube. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new E 16-55mm F2.8 G can be viewed at:

https://youtu.be/F3JsQ_GAaTk

A product video on the new E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/7PxlDcSAu68

1 Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

