Sony Electronics Introduces the Digital Camera ZV-1, A Newly Designed Camera for Video Content Creators

"Sony's new ZV-1 was purpose-built to meet the needs and demands of today's video creators," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Product and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. "We are always listening to our customers, and this camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended community. Featuring an innovative design plus many new technologies, settings and modes, it will allow creators to make content in ways they have never been able to before."

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS® CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mmi F1.8-2.8 ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* large-aperture lens creating beautiful background bokeh (background blur), allowing the subject to stand out from the background. The camera locks on to and tracks subjects with high accuracy and speed using Sony's leading-edge autofocus system. The ZV-1 also includes the latest-generation BIONZ X™ image processor with front-end LSI delivering high resolution as well as low noise for superior image quality. It also combines this exceptional imaging technology with high-quality and versatile audio options. The ZV-1 is Sony's first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in selfie mode while connecting external audio accessories. To meet any video need, the ZV-1 contains advanced video features including 4K movie recordingii and in-body image stabilization.

Meeting the Needs of Today's Content Creators

Quickly Switch Between two modes of Background Bokeh

The ZV-1 offers a simple solution to easily switch between two levels of background bokeh while recording. Using the new Background Defocus function, users can rapidly adjust the optical aperture between more and less background defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject. Located on top of the camera, this Bokeh button is easily accessible and makes selfie shooting operation a breeze.

Focus on the Subject You Want

The ZV-1 makes it easier than ever to shoot product reviews and similar video content. Gone are the days of placing a hand behind an object to prompt the camera to bring it into focus thanks to a new Product Showcase Setting, which allows for quick and smooth focus transitions between the subject's face and the object placed in front of the lens.

Building on the leading-edge technology developed for α™ (Alpha brand) and RX series cameras, this new compact camera includes advanced autofocus (AF) allowing it to lock on and track subjects with high accuracy and speed while recording. For maintaining focus on the intended subject or subjects in busy environments, Real-time Eye AFiii and Real-time Tracking AF for video allows the ZV-1 to seamlessly switch focus between multiple subjects while controlling the AF speed and tracking sensitivity.

Prioritize Your Face

Extreme changes in lighting, like walking outside on a sunny day and suddenly moving from a bright location into shade, are no problem for the ZV-1 thanks to the new Face Priority autoexposure (AE) function. It detects and prioritizes the subject's face and adjusts the exposure to ensure the face is depicted at an ideal brightness in any environment. This AE technology also suppresses an abrupt change in exposure if the subject quickly turns away from the frame to eliminate unexpected blown-out or extremely dark shots. In addition, the camera features a new advanced color science that has been re-engineered to optimize skin tones for any subject in both still and video modes.

Crystal Clear Audio

High quality content requires clear, excellent audio quality, and the ZV-1 is well-equipped to produce just that with reliable and versatile audio options. The ZV-1's onboard mic features Sony's latest Directional 3-capsule Mic which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject's voice while minimizing background noise, especially when operating in selfie mode. For added flexibility, the ZV-1 also features an industry standard mic jack (3.5mm) and Multi Interface Shoe™ (MI shoe) making it easy to connect a wide range of external microphones. The ZV-1 is also supplied with a wind screeniv accessory that fits on the MI shoe to minimize wind interference.

Design and Functionality Optimized for Vlogging

The ZV-1 was designed with content creators and vloggers in mind. This compact, lightweight (approx. 294g / 105.5mm x 60.0mm x 43.5mm) camera is the first Sony compact camera with a flip-out, tiltable LCD Screen, allowing creators to simplify their setup by utilizing the MI shoe for optional external mics without the need of an additional mounting bracket.

Comfortably operate the ZV-1 with one hand thanks to the easy-to-hold comfortable grip and a large movie REC button located on the top of the camera for quick access to video recording, as well as a recording lamp on the front of the camera that indicates if the camera is actively recording.

The ZV-1 also includes advances in image stabilization, ensuring steady video even when shooting hand-held while walking. When recording in HD (Active mode), optical and electronic stabilization methods are combined to reduce shaking up to 11 timesv that of standard SteadyShot™ image stabilization. When shooting 4K video using Optical SteadyShot (Active mode), there is improvement in stabilization effect of up to 8 timesvi that of standard SteadyShot. The ZV-1 is also compatible with the GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander, offering additional stability and comfort combined with cable-free Bluetooth® connectivity.

Class-Leading AV Features

Despite the small form factor there are a multitude of pro-level movie making capabilities, including:

4K movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S™ codec. vii

movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S™ codec. Industry standard 3.5mm microphone input

Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) viii / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

/ S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3 Interval Shooting ix for stunning time-lapse videos x

for stunning time-lapse videos Super Slow Motion xi recording at up to 960fps xii

recording at up to 960fps Compatibility with 'Movie Edit add-onxiii' from the "Imaging Edge™" mobile application for image stabilization while editingxiv Highlight ability to edit aspect ratios for IG etc.

Live Streaming with the ZV-1

Transform the ZV-1 into a webcam by connecting it to a PCxv via USB, which allows content creators to interact with their followers in real-time while also utilizing the advanced imaging technology and unique features of the ZV-1. Sony's new PC software will be available in July 2020.

New Vlogger Accessories Kit

Sony will also be introducing a Vlogger Kit (ACCVC1), which includes a GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander and 64GB Ultra High Speed Media Card. The grip is compatible with a variety of Sony camerasxvi.

Pair this kit with an external microphone (sold separately), such as Sony's Stereo Microphone (ECM-XYST1M), for a convenient and simple vlogging setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Digital Camera ZV-1 will be available in June 2020 for a special introductory price of approximately $749 USD through June 28, 2020. After that, the price will increase to approximately $799 USD. The ZV-1 will be available in Canada for approximately $999 CAD.

The ACCVC1 Vlogger Kit will be available in June 2020 with a special introductory offer of $50 off when purchased together with ZV-1 (at participating retailers) through June 28, 2020 in U.S. and June 25, 2020 in Canada, and can be purchased separately for approximately $149 USD and $199 CAD.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new camera and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony's α - Alpha brand.

New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery.

For full product details, please visit:

(US) - digital camera ZV-1

(Canada) - digital camera ZV-1

A product video on the new ZV-1 can be viewed HERE.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Notes:

i Angle of view (35mm format equivalent)

ii 4K (QFHD: 3840×2160) Extended continuous video recording is available when setting Auto Power OFF Temp. function to High

iii Real-time Eye AF for animals is not available movie shooting

iv Audio input itself is via the camera's internal mic but attaching the wind screen to the mic suppresses wind noise

v Image stabilization angle at the wide-angle end of the zoom range. When active mode is on. Relative to angle of view with optical image stabilization on standard mode.

vi Image stabilization angle at the wide-angle end of the zoom range. When active mode is on. Relative to angle of view with optical image stabilization on standard mode.

vii A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required to record movies in the XAVC S format. UHS-I (U3) SDHC/SDXC card is required for 100Mbps

viii Connect this product to an HDR (HLG) compatible Sony TV via a USB cable to display HDR (HLG) movies

ix Wi-Fi is not operational during interval shooting

x Time-lapse movie creation is possible on a PC

xi Audio recording is not available. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required

xii In NTSC mode. Menu allows switching between NTSC and PAL modes

xiii Please use the latest version

xiv Availability of video transfer and playback varies depending on smartphone in use. Membership to Imaging Edge account and app on smartphone required with connection to Wi-Fi. See Imaging Edge terms and conditions/privacy policy for details.

xv Windows® 10

xvi Compatible with RX100 VII, Alpha 6100, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6600, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 9, Alpha 9 II. Firmware must be updated on camera to ensure compatibility.

