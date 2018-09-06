Sony Electronics Reveals IMAX Enhanced Televisions and Projectors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed its line-up of IMAX® Enhanced televisions and projectors. The recently announced IMAX Enhanced program, developed by IMAX and DTS®, is a certification and licensing program that combines the highest-end consumer electronics products with IMAX digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technologies to offer consumers a new level of immersive sight and sound experiences for the home.

"Sony continues to make innovation and consumer choice a top priority for those seeking the very best viewing experience," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics. "We are proud to join other global consumer electronics and entertainment leaders as a launch partner for the IMAX Enhanced program and to be able to provide a wide variety of televisions and projectors designed to deliver the filmmaker's intent."

To qualify and carry the IMAX Enhanced logo, Sony's TVs and home cinema projectors have met a carefully prescribed set of performance requirements, set by IMAX and DTS engineers and Hollywood's leading technical specialists, to deliver the highest-quality, sharpest 4K HDR images and powerful, immersive sound at home on Sony's premium devices. The companies are designing an IMAX Mode for Sony devices that will be meticulously optimized to play IMAX digitally remastered content as the filmmaker intended in the home.

IMAX Enhanced Sony OLED and LED 4K HDR Televisions

MASTER Series A9F OLED and Z9F LED – Sony's recently announced MASTER Series televisions are powered by the next-generation Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate; Sony's new MASTER Series provides picture quality approaching that of a professional-grade monitor and was developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment to truly display the creators' intent; Netflix Calibrated Mode, available exclusively on the new Sony MASTER Series A9F OLED and Z9F LCD TVs, ensures cinematic fidelity for the viewing experience on Netflix

A8F OLED and A1E OLED – In 2017, Sony introduced the A1E, its first large screen BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV, offering customers even more premium options when purchasing a TV; the new A8F series introduced in 2018 builds upon the success of the A1E by incorporating Sony's unique 4K HDR picture Processor X1™ Extreme and Acoustic Surface™ technology to provide superior picture quality and awe-inspiring sound

– In 2017, Sony introduced the A1E, its first large screen BRAVIA OLED HDR TV, offering customers even more premium options when purchasing a TV; the new A8F series introduced in 2018 builds upon the success of the A1E by incorporating Sony's unique HDR picture Processor X1™ Extreme and Acoustic Surface™ technology to provide superior picture quality and awe-inspiring sound X900F – These TVs feature the X1 Extreme processor and provide stunning picture quality and a wider selection for customers who are looking for large screen premium 4K HDR TVs (85-inch and 75-inch class sizes, in addition to 65-inch, 55-inch and 49-inch class sizes)

For more information on Sony's 4K HDR televisions, please visit www.sony.com/electronics/tv/t/televisions

IMAX Enhanced Sony 4K HDR Home Cinema Projectors

VPL-VW995ES – Sony's newest premium 4K laser light source projector contains a prestigious All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens, an 18-piece, all-glass lens that ensures high precision in every corner of the image, yet within a compact and lightweight design; a Digital Focus Optimizer provides refined image quality and accurate focus without distortion; and the new dual-control contrast capability employs both a physical iris and a modulated laser to constantly maintain the optimum black level detail and highlight detail from scene to scene

VPL-VW695ES – Sony's new step-up 4K model comes with enhanced features such as Picture Position Memory to allow film buffs to quickly fit the image to one's screen for any possible format, including 16:9 and Cinemascope; it also provides high dynamic contrast of 350,000:1 by use of Sony's Advanced Iris feature

– Sony's new step-up model comes with enhanced features such as Picture Position Memory to allow film buffs to quickly fit the image to one's screen for any possible format, including 16:9 and Cinemascope; it also provides high dynamic contrast of 350,000:1 by use of Sony's Advanced Iris feature VPL-VW295ES – the VPL-VW295ES projector delivers a breathtaking 4K HDR experience at Sony's most affordable price point and features a new Input Lag Reduction mode for gamers, Motionflow and Vertical Stretch for 4K signals

In addition, the VPL-VW285ES, VPL-VW385ES, VPL-VW675ES, VPL-VW885ES, VPL-VZ1000ES and VPL-VW5000ES models are all IMAX® Enhanced certified. For more information on Sony's 4K HDR Home Cinema Projectors, please visit www.sony.com/4khomeprojectors

