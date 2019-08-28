Sony Electronics Strengthens APS-C Mirrorless Line-up with Launch of Two New Cameras

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced two new additions to its α (Alpha) series of mirrorless cameras with the launch of the Alpha 6600 (model ILCE-6600) and Alpha 6100 (model ILCE-6100). These new models bring many of Sony's most advanced imaging technologies into compact, lightweight APS-C bodies.

The new, extremely versatile Alpha 6600 camera has been designed to address the needs of the most demanding photographers and videographers, while the new Alpha 6100 is targeted at users who are looking to produce high-quality photos and videos with an interchangeable lens camera.

In addition to the new bodies, the Sony APS-C range has been further strengthened by the launch of two new lenses: E 16-55mm F2.8 G and E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS. Sony's "One Mount" solution for both APS-C and Full-frame cameras provides creators an extreme amount of versatility for all of their photography and video needs.

"These new APS-C cameras provide excellent image quality in a compact package, with the ability to take full advantage of Sony's growing lineup of 54 different E-mount lenses," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. "We are proud to bring so many of our innovations into our APS-C lineup and to provide creators with several new tools to realize their vision."

The new Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 include a 24.2MP1 Exmor™ CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X™ image processor, and a front-end LSI implemented in Sony's full-frame cameras. This powerful trio combine to deliver all-around enhancements in image quality and performance across all areas of photo and video capture.

The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 offer a lightning-fast autofocus acquisition time of 0.02 seconds2. With 425 focal-plane phase-detection autofocus (AF) points covering approximately 84 percent of the image area and 425 contrast-detection AF points, the high density and wide coverage of the AF system ensure reliable AF, even in the most challenging light conditions. Both new models benefit from Sony's 'Real-time Tracking' which utilizes Sony's latest algorithm with Artificial Intelligence3-based object recognition to ensure that subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy, even via the touch panel on the rear screen. In addition, the new models offer 'Real-time Eye AF', the latest version of Sony's acclaimed Eye AF technology. Real-time Eye AF employs AI-based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time, resulting in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF for both humans and animals4, and it allows the photographer to concentrate exclusively on composition.5 The Alpha 6600 also offers Real Time Eye AF in video. When activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not.

Additionally, both cameras can shoot high-quality 4K video, and include a microphone jack and flip screen that allows for easy framing and shooting of vlog-style content. The Alpha 6600 also features a headphone jack to monitor audio.

An Eye for Detail

Based upon feedback from users of existing Sony APS-C camera users, Sony has added features to the Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 to fine tune the user experience. These include:

Improved color reproduction; algorithms inherited from full-frame models deliver natural color reproduction, particularly in skin tones

Hi-resolution internal 4K 6 movie recording with full-pixel readout without pixel binning in Super 35mm format with easy smartphone transfers via the Imaging Edge™ Mobile application 7

movie recording with full-pixel readout without pixel binning in Super 35mm format with easy smartphone transfers via the Imaging Edge™ Mobile application Interval shooting 8 for stunning time-lapse videos

for stunning time-lapse videos 180-degree tiltable, 3.0-type 921k -dot (approx.) LCD touch screen

-dot (approx.) LCD touch screen Integrated Microphone input for clear and crisp audio on video recordings

Alpha 6600

Across an ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to ISO 50 – 1024009), the new Alpha 6600 offers superb low-noise performance and delivers extremely high-quality images, even in low-light conditions. By applying noise reduction and sharpness processing optimally in each area, Area-specific Noise Reduction and Detail Reproduction Technology greatly reduce noise while preserving high resolution. This contributes to fine reproduction of subject textures and shadow details.

The Alpha 6600 features many of the technology breakthroughs that are attracting praise on Sony's high-end full-frame cameras. These include:

Sony's innovative 5-axis in-body image stabilization system that results in a 5.0-step 10 shutter speed advantage

shutter speed advantage Implementation of the industry-leading 11 long battery life with Sony Z Battery for the first time on an APS-C camera, enabling extended power performance; approx. 720 still images using viewfinder, approx. 810 images using LCD monitor 12

long battery life with Sony Z Battery for the first time on an APS-C camera, enabling extended power performance; approx. 720 still images using viewfinder, approx. 810 images using LCD monitor A tough magnesium alloy design that is dust and moisture resistant 13

Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting 14 ; when activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not in focus. Touch Tracking functionality will also automatically initiate Eye AF when a human subject is selected

; when activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not in focus. Touch Tracking functionality will also automatically initiate Eye AF when a human subject is selected Integrated headphone jack which allows the user to connect high-quality headphones for accurate monitoring of recorded sound

4K Recordingvi

The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 boasts internal 4K movie recording in Super 35mm format with full pixel readout without pixel binning, to enable them to capture approximately 2.4x15 the amount of information required for 4K movies. This oversampling results in stunning footage, delivered in the XAVC S™ format with unparalleled resolution. The Alpha 6600 also equips an HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma)16 picture profile that supports an instant HDR workflow. Recorded movies played back on an HDR (HLG) compatible TV will appear true-to-life, with no blocked shadows or blown highlights, and without the need for color grading. For users who want to color grade their footage in post-production, S-Log3 and S-Log2 Gamma profiles are provided.

Pricing and Availability

The new Alpha 6600 will be available in November and will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America at below prices:

Camera body - $1,400 US / $1,900 CA

US / CA Camera kit with Sony 18-135mm Lens - $1,800 US / $2,400 CA

In addition, the Alpha 6100 will be available in October and will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America at below prices:

Camera body - $750 US / $1,000 CA

US / CA Camera kit with Sony 16-50mm Lens - $850 US / $1,100 CA

US / CA Camera kit with Sony 16-50mm Lens and 55-210mm Lens - $1,100 US / $1,550 CA

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new lens and Sony's other imaging products can be found at alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony's α - Alpha brand.

The new content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery and the Sony Camera Channel on YouTube. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 can be viewed HERE.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit sony.com/news for more information.

1 Approximate effective megapixels

2 Based on Sony research, CIPA-guideline-compliant internal measurement with an E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens mounted, Pre-AF off and viewfinder in use

3 AI (artificial intelligence) including machine learning technology is used

4 Real-time Eye AF for Animals supports still images only and cannot be used in combination with tracking. Does not work with some types of animal. Focusing may not perform well depending on scene and subject conditions

5 Both right eye and left eye are selectable, either via the menu or by the touchscreen panel

6 3840×2160 pixels. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required to record movies in the XAVC S format. UHS-I (U3) SDHC/SDXC card is required for 100Mbps

7 Imaging Edge Mobile Ver. 7.2 or later is required

8 Wi-Fi does not work during interval shooting

9 Only on still images

10 Based on CIPA standard. Pitch/yaw shake only. With Sonnar T* FE 55mm F1.8 ZA lens mounted. Long-exposure Noise Reduction off

11 Among mirrorless interchangeable-lens digital cameras equipped with an APS-C image sensor. As of August 2019, based on Sony research

12 CIPA standard compliant

13 Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

14 This function does not track animal eyes

15 24p recording. Approx. 1.6x at 30p

16 Connect this product to an HDR (HLG) compatible Sony TV via a USB cable when displaying HDR (HLG) movies

