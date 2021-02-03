Sony Electronics teams with Sketchfab to Launch 3D Robot Modeling Challenge Tweet this

As a prize sponsor in the Sketchfab 3D Robot Modeling Challenge Contest, Sony will give away one of their latest award-winning innovations, the Spatial Reality Display (ELF-SR1) valued at $4999.99 USD. Using spatial reality to merge the virtual and physical worlds, the Spatial Reality Display delivers an impressive 3D optical experience viewable with the naked eye. This SR Display's 3D visual technology delivers a futuristic, yet highly-practical visual experience where detailed colors, textures, contrasts, and brightness converge, forming a new creative medium for image, character and product design, visualization and manipulation.

"As Sony develops innovative tools like the Spatial Reality Display for creators in the 3D realm, we see this as the perfect opportunity to take a futuristic theme and apply it to a real-world challenge that leads to actual value for creators," said Alban Denoyel, Co-founder & CEO of Sketchfab. "We look forward to seeing the winners' concepts come to life on the new Spatial Reality Display."

Entries in the Sketchfab 3D Robot Modeling Challenge Contest will be judged on quality, creativity, presentation, adherence to the theme, and effective use of Sketchfab viewer settings.

How to Enter

Create a 3D model of an innovative, futuristic robot.

If you base your entry on existing concept art, be sure to ask permission from the concept artist, credit them, and link back to their work.

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you've created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #SonyRobotChallenge.

Submission deadline is Monday, March 1, 2021 (23:59 New York time, EST).

Prizes

Grand Prize (one winner)

Sony's Spatial Reality Display (model ELF-SR1, $4999.99 value)

value) Framed art print of the winning 3D model

$100 Amazon gift card

Amazon gift card 12 months of Sketchfab Plus service

Runners Up (two winners)

Sony's Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (model WH-1000XM4, $299.99 value)

value) $50 Amazon gift card

Amazon gift card 6 months of Sketchfab Plus service

To find out more about the contest, please visit https://sketchfab.com/blogs/sony-challenge/.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. "Sketchfab 3D Robot Modeling Challenge Contest". Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. / D.C. and Canada (excl. Quebec), 18+ (AL and NE, 19+) at time of entry. 02/01/21-03/01/21. See Official Rules, including prizes, entry instructions, and odds of winning at https://sketchfab.com/blogs/sony-challenge/. Void in P.R. and where prohibited. Sponsor: Sketchfab Inc., 1123 Broadway, Ste. 501, NY, NY 10010.

About Sketchfab

Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, we are the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D. Sketchfab's technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop and mobile. Sketchfab also supports VR and AR on compatible hardware.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sony.com

