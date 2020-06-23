Sony Electronics Wins Future's Best of Show Award, Presented by AV Technology

Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in AV Technology, a leading industry resource for AV/IT technology managers.

All nominated products are featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Government Video, Pro Sound News, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning.

"Sony is committed to providing our customers with AV solutions to bring people closer together through immersive and engaging video experiences," said Nick Colsey, vice president of business development, Sony Electronics. "Our Eye-sensing Light Field Display technology provides an ideal platform for rendering 3D images of anything from educational content to point-of-sale displays of architectural details, automobiles or other products. We are humbled to receive this award."

Sony's unique Eye-sensing Light Field Display uses high-speed vision sensors and face recognition algorithms to enable super high precision spatial reality experience not found in conventional naked-eye 3D displays. It can be easily applied to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content, providing a versatile, volumetric content creation environment to creators in various fields, such as entertainment and product design.

For more information about Sony Eye-sensing Light Field Display and to receive updates, please register at https://bit.ly/2XNn8XD

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

