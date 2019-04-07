Sony Enhances "IP Live" Production Solutions with New Live Element Orchestrator and SDI-IP Converter Boards

"The biggest challenge facing broadcasters is the pressure to create high-quality content while keeping production costs to a minimum," said Deon LeCointe, senior manager, IP Solutions for Sony Electronics. "Our Live Element Orchestrator unlocks the full potential of our IP solutions by giving broadcasters and content creators the ability to manage and control devices within a facility or across multiple locations, thereby minimizing downtime and maximizing output. With this new solution, we're demonstrating our active investment in next-generation, IP-enabled solutions and creating new ways for customers to take advantage of IP-based infrastructure."

Resource sharing across multiple locations

Scheduled to be available in June 2019, the Live Element Orchestrator provides overall system management of an IP-based production system. By supporting major industry protocols, both Sony and third-party solutions will be equally supported. The solution enables a central point for configuration and monitoring with production resources shared across multiple locations.

Sony developed its Live Element Orchestrator in collaboration with Skyline Communications (Belgium). Sony adopted Skyline's DataMiner, an end-to-end management and orchestration solution, as a core technology. DataMiner has been adopted by numerous media companies and organizations globally.

Complete system supporting SMPTE ST2110 in HD and 4K

To support the industry's transition to IP, Sony continues to support open standards and interoperability. At Sony's NAB booth, visitors will see a complete IP Live production system that supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard both in HD and 4K.

Other equipment supporting the SMPTE ST 2110 standard include: Sony's XVS series of production switchers with 100G IP interface boards; HDC series of cameras; as well as two new SDI-IP converter boards - the NXLK-IP50Y and NXLK-IP51Y.

The NXLK-IP50Y provides 8x 1.5/3G-SDI ports (bi-directional) and 2x SFP28 ports for redundant network connection. Alternatively, the NXLK-IP51Y provides 2x 1.5/3G-SDI ports, 2x 12G-SDI ports (both bi-directional). Future upgrades of both converters will offer optional up/down conversion, as well as HDR/SDR conversion. The NXLK-IP50Y will be available in July. The NLK-IP51Y will be available by the end of 2019.

IP Live System Manager supports NMOS IS-04 and NMOS IS-05

Sony also works with AMWA to support NMOS IS-04 and NMOS IS-05. Sony's IP Live System Manager supports both NMOS IS-04 and NMOS IS-05 in version 2.2, which is planned to be released in May. This allows NMOS-ready, third-party devices to be controlled through the IP Live System Manager. Sony's new camera control units* will also all support NMOS IS-04 and NMOS IS-05.

* HDCU-5500, HDCU-3500, HDCU-3170 & HDCU-3100

Remote production of eSports tournament

Sony will demonstrate IP-enabled remote production of live e-sports competitions. Sony's Live Element Orchestrator will manage an HD IP production demonstration of a live e-sports tournament from the Luxor's eSports Arena in conjunction with a local 4K IP production environment located at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The remote production signals will be transmitted in SMPTE ST 2110 via 10GbE WAVE provided by CenturyLink.

This demonstration presents visitors with an opportunity to experience efficient production using one control system for several productions with minimal downtime. When switching between the two production sites, the Live Element Orchestrator can change the configuration of each respective production resource and seamlessly switch IP networks and system formats.

Global investment in Sony's IP Live Production System

Sony has seen rapid global adoption of its IP Live Production System, with adoption by more than 50 OB trucks/studio systems around the world.

They include the following:

Europe

Portuguese commercial broadcaster SIC (Sociedade Independente de Comunicação) has built Portugal's first IP Live production facility in Lisbon which is one of the earliest large-scale IP Live deployments in Europe - delivered by Sony and its partner Telefónica. The facility leverages the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards. The system includes program production, audio, intercom and other functions, plus the integration of Sony's Media Backbone Hive news system at SIC's Lisbon and Porto production centers.

Japan

In December 2018 , FUJI TELEVISION NETWORK INC (FUJI TV) broadcast live a women's relay race from Fuji City, Shizuoka, at the foot of Mt. Fuji. With limited space and just a small set-up of IP equipment, FUJI TV's remote production went off smoothly. The system transmitted audio, video, incoming and control signals with a single IP cable to an OB van located in nearby City Hall. The OB van served as base operations for the live broadcast.

, broadcast live a women's relay race from Fuji City, Shizuoka, at the foot of Mt. Fuji. With limited space and just a small set-up of IP equipment, FUJI TV's remote production went off smoothly. The system transmitted audio, video, incoming and control signals with a single IP cable to an OB van located in nearby City Hall. The OB van served as base operations for the live broadcast. Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (UHB) has built a new IP-based routing system that feeds ingest sources to a file-based system based on Sony's IP Live transmission technology - Networked Media Interface. UHB produced an expandable routing system with the capability of future migration from HD to 4K . UHB chose Sony based on the Sony's previous p system development and maintenance on UHB's current SDI-based routing system. UHB also implemented Sony's Media Backbone Hive news solution for an integrated and efficient news production workflow, while maintaining its SDI-based network routing operation.

China

Guizhou province TV built a 4K - and IP-capable OB Truck featuring 14 camera chains as standard and 20 chains as maximum. The system is capable of 4K /HDR production using an IP-based infrastructure that supports SMPTE ST 2110 standard. A simple system configuration and powerful control enabled by IP technology were the key factors in Sony's selection by Guizhou province. The OB Truck will hit the road in May 2019 .

built a - and IP-capable OB Truck featuring 14 camera chains as standard and 20 chains as maximum. The system is capable of /HDR production using an IP-based infrastructure that supports SMPTE ST 2110 standard. A simple system configuration and powerful control enabled by IP technology were the key factors in Sony's selection by province. The OB Truck will hit the road in . GUANGDONG RADIO AND TELEVISION is implementing an IP-based studio system in its master studio room for large-scale live studio production. GUANGDONG RADIO AND TELEVISION chose Sony's IP Live Production System based on the system's flexibility to expand channels, its support for industry standard SMPTE ST 2110, cost-effective commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system and ensured interoperability. The new studio system will begin operation in June 2019 .

is implementing an IP-based studio system in its master studio room for large-scale live studio production. RADIO AND TELEVISION chose Sony's IP Live Production System based on the system's flexibility to expand channels, its support for industry standard SMPTE ST 2110, cost-effective commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system and ensured interoperability. The new studio system will begin operation in . CHINA CENTRAL TELEVISION (CCTV), China's national broadcasting station will have a new 4K /IP OB Truck in September 2019 with 22 camera chains in IP with support for SMPTE ST 2110. Six camera chains will be available with Sony HFR cameras. The OB Truck will be used to live broadcast nationwide programs such as news and other events.

About Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas

Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in market segments including media solutions, imaging solutions, education, visual simulation and entertainment, theater, healthcare, and sports. Visit pro.sony for more information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.com

