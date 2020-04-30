Sony Expands Filmmaking Versatility and Creative Freedom with VENICE and FX9 Full-frame Cameras Upgrades

"Sony is committed to empowering filmmakers to fulfill their artistic vision with cameras developed by and for cinematographers," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging and Professional Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "Shooting capability and efficient workflow are key factors in the selection of camera. We listen to our customers and continue to enhance the functionality of VENICE and FX9 cameras to better meet their visual storytelling needs."

Since its launch in 2017, VENICE has been used to capture more than 200 theatrical, broadcast, cable and streaming releases, including HBO's "The Plot Against America" and sixteen other series premiering in March and April 2020. Regular firmware and hardware updates have been key to the wide adoption of VENICE.

Version 6.0 of VENICE firmware will allow the import of Advanced Rendering Transform (.art) files that improve monitoring picture quality and viewing options on-set. These .art files can be generated by Sony's RAW Viewer software, from users' own 3D LUT files. Additionally, Sony is collaborating with Technicolor and their award-winning color scientists to create a new "look library" for the VENICE camera, which will be available online as a resource for creatives wishing to quickly access some of Technicolor's premier established looks inspired by their cinematic history.

Another enhancement in VENICE Version 6.0 firmware is the ability to shoot with a second user frame line. This enables cinematographers to more easily take advantage of VENICE's large sensor size to shoot for both horizontal and vertical distribution within the same composition.

VENICE Version 6.0 features also include:

Expansion of HFR Capabilities – up to 72fps at 5.7K 16:9 and 110fps at 3.8K 16:9, which simplifies post-production of slow-motion, especially for TV drama workflows that have quick turnarounds;in addition, up to 72fps at 4K 6:5 imager mode for Anamorphic lens operation.





16:9, which simplifies post-production of slow-motion, especially for TV drama workflows that have quick turnarounds;in addition, up to 72fps at 6:5 imager mode for Anamorphic lens operation. Improved 3D LUT monitoring – 3D LUT look can be fed to the camera viewfinder





Gyro information in metadata – camera's Tilt & Roll data can be referenced by VFX teams

FX9 was launched in 2019 to bring full-frame imaging to "run-and-gun," documentary and independent productions. Employing the form factor, ergonomics and workflow of Sony's FS7 and FS7II cameras, FX9 brings color science from VENICE, and auto focus (AF) technology from Sony's interchangeable lens camera, Alpha, to creatives desiring a small camera footprint.

Version 2.0 of FX9 firmware supports 4K 60p/50p recording through oversampling from a 5K cropped area of 6K full-frame sensor. Version 2.0 also enables output of a 4K 16-bit RAW signal to an external recorder with the optional XDCA-FX9 accessory. This additional bit depth beyond the camera's internal 10-bit recording is ideal for projects requiring more intensive post-production.

Additionally, FX9 Version 2.0 firmware will expand the camera's operability with Eye AF technology and touch screen operation for focus control and menu setting on the viewfinder.

FX9 Version 2.0 features also include:

180 fps full-frame HD recording





4K (4096×2160) DCI recording





(4096×2160) DCI recording Ability to load user 3D LUTs





HDR shooting function recorded in Hybrid Log Gamma

Version 6.0 of VENICE firmware is planned for release in November 2020, and Version 2.0 of FX9 firmware is planned for an October 2020 release.

For more information on Sony's full-frame cinema cameras and entire portfolio of professional imaging and production solutions, please visit pro.sony.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

sony.com

