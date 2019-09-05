Sony Introduces Xperia 5 Smartphone at IFA 2019; More Info at B&H

In spirit, the Sony Xperia 5 is meant to be a more manageable Xperia 1 . It's lighter, more narrow, and comes with a smaller 6.1" display. It seems well-suited for those who found the Xperia 1 a bit too tall for their liking. Yet, despite the smaller footprint, the Xperia 5 manages to incorporate and deliver many of same features of its bigger brother.

To start, the Xperia 5 comes with a triple-rear camera system that appears to be near identical to the setup the Xperia 1 uses. That system includes three 12MP shooter—a 16mm super-wide, a 26mm wide, and a 52mm telephoto—and offers the same groundbreaking camera features that help set the Xperia 1 apart. Of those features, two of the most notable are Eye AF (Autofocus) and 10 fps AF/AE (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure), which, until the Xperia 1 came along, had never been done in a smartphone before.

Other similarities include a Snapdragon 855 chipset, Gorilla Glass 6, 128GB of memory, water resistance, and Android 9 Pie operating system—same as the Xperia 1.

In terms of display, the difference between the Xperia 5 and the Xperia 1 is more conspicuous. This isn't particularly shocking when you consider that the Xperia 1 featured the world's very first 4K HDR OLED panel. The Xperia 5 can't claim that, but it does offer a sharp 6.1-inch HDR OLED panel that, like the Xperia 1, uses a 21:9 aspect ratio to deliver a cinematic feel when viewing content. Speaking of content: the Xperia 5 lets you choose between two modes when watching, Standard and Creator. Standard mode brings the quality and HDR remastering technology of Sony's BRAVIA television series to your mobile device. Meanwhile, Creator mode uses advanced image processing technology to help faithfully reproduce the creator's intent, so you see things as they were meant to be seen.

Like the Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 also boasts some serious gaming chops. Its 21:9 display gives users a larger field of view to play. And, just like with the Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 features Sony's special Game Enhancer mode, which boosts the gaming experience by optimizing settings to support your game. Other Game Enhancer features include hiding notifications, locking or disabling pesky distractions, RAM release to boost performance, and an upgraded suite of functions for sharing, including screenshot bursts, screen record, and more.

Looking at the Xperia 5's long list of features, it's hard not to see it as an Xperia 1 that's just a little bit smaller. The camera, hardware, and functionality are all near identical to the Xperia 1. The screen isn't quite as large, but that's kind of the point. For users who want all that the Xperia 1 has to offer, just in a smaller package, the Xperia 5 looks like a great fit.

