Sony Launches Three New 4K HDR Home Cinema Projectors, Including the Premium VPL-VW995ES Projector with ARC-F Lens

Sony's new projectors provide consumers options with the entry-level VW295ES, mid-tier VW665ES and premium VW995ES, while delivering exceptional viewing quality at all levels. All three projectors come with evolved 4K Motionflow technology, which displays smoother and clearer motion by using extra frames to reduce blur, making these projectors perfect for fast moving scenes such as sporting events. The three models also offer film buffs spectacular high dynamic range (HDR) images with fine color gradation thanks to 18 Gbps HDMI and 4K 60P 10bit processing compatibility. To accommodate the growing demand for 4K/60p gaming content, the projectors enable users to enjoy faster response speeds using the input lag reduction feature. On top of it all is Sony's exclusive Reality Creation engine that analyzes every element of an image to provide enhanced clarity and resolution without enhancing noise.

The three new models announced are:

VPL-VW995ES – Sony's latest premium 4K laser light source projector contains a prestigious All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens, an 18-piece all glass lens that ensures high precision in every corner of the image, yet within a compact and lightweight design; alongside this, the addition of the "Digital Focus Optimizer" in the VPL-VW995ES provides refined image quality and accurate focus without distortion; the new dual-control contrast capability employs both a physical iris and a modulated laser to constantly maintain the optimum black level detail and highlight detail from scene to scene

laser light source projector contains a prestigious All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens, an 18-piece all glass lens that ensures high precision in every corner of the image, yet within a compact and lightweight design; alongside this, the addition of the "Digital Focus Optimizer" in the VPL-VW995ES provides refined image quality and accurate focus without distortion; the new dual-control contrast capability employs both a physical iris and a modulated laser to constantly maintain the optimum black level detail and highlight detail from scene to scene VPL-VW695ES – Sony's new step-up 4K model comes with enhanced features such as Picture Position Memory to allow film buffs quickly fit the image to one's screen for any possible format including 16:9 and Cinemascope; it also provides high dynamic contrast of 350,000:1 by use of Sony's Advanced Iris technology

model comes with enhanced features such as Picture Position Memory to allow film buffs quickly fit the image to one's screen for any possible format including 16:9 and Cinemascope; it also provides high dynamic contrast of 350,000:1 by use of Sony's Advanced Iris technology VPL-VW295ES – delivers a breath-taking 4K HDR experience at Sony's most affordable price point while adding features from last year's laser model, including a new input lag reduction mode for gamers, Motionflow and Vertical Stretch for 4K signals

"Sony has led the 4K projector market since 2005 by providing models that all include full 4K resolution imagers on all three color channels, delivering 24 million pixels on screen at every instant," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics. "Our newest 4K home cinema projectors set a new standard for features and performance, and the result is an amazing viewing experience."

Product Details

VPL-VW995ES is one of Sony's most powerful home cinema projectors yet, producing stunning images, with a laser source providing 2,200 lumens for spectacular brightness; this model also achieves high dynamic contrast through its dual-contrast control engine powered by dynamic laser control and Advanced Iris technology

VPL-VW695ES allows viewers to experience the true beauty of 4K HDR with 1,800 lumens of brightness via UHP lamp and the newly adopted 4K Motionflow for natural motion; his model will succeed both the VPL-VW385ES and VPL-VW675ES

HDR with 1,800 lumens of brightness via UHP lamp and the newly adopted Motionflow for natural motion; his model will succeed both the VPL-VW385ES and VPL-VW675ES VPL-VW295ES is the successor to the VPL-VW285ES. This 1,500 lumen lamp-based projector includes many of the features of the other two models, including a native 4K SXRD panel, HDMI 18 Gbps compatibility, 4K Motionflow and HDR capability at a cost-effective price point

SXRD panel, HDMI 18 Gbps compatibility, Motionflow and HDR capability at a cost-effective price point Both the VPL-VW695ES and the VPL-VW295ES come in compact size, with 2.06 zoom and wide lens shift to make them easy to install

IMAX® Enhanced



All three of these new projectors have been certified for the IMAX Enhanced program. This new certification and licensing program combines Sony's premium 4K HDR home cinema projectors with IMAX digitally re-mastered 4K HDR content and DTS® audio technologies to offer consumers a new level of quality in immersive sight and sound experiences for the home. For more information on the IMAX Enhanced program, please visit www.imaxenhanced.com

Pricing and Availability



The VPL-VW295ES projector has an MSRP of $4,999.99, and the VPL-VW695ES projector has an MSRP of $9,999.99 – both will be available in the USA and Canada starting in October 2018. The VPL-VW995ES projector has an MSRP of $34,999.99 and will be available in November 2018.

For more information, please visit www.sony.com/4khomeprojectors

About Sony Electronics Inc.



Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.com

