Sony Music Entertainment Celebrates Iconic Hits Of The 90's With New Podcast My 90s Playlist

Sony Music Entertainment celebrates some of the biggest hits of the 90's with the premiere of My 90s Playlist, a new podcast exploring some of the decade's most iconic songs and groundbreaking artists. The show's first episode features a deep dive into the history of hit R&B group TLC and the making of their chart-topping single "No Scrubs."

Hosted by music and pop culture enthusiasts Tracy Clayton and Akoto Ofori-Atta and produced by Multitude, My 90s Playlist explores the not-so-distant past and reveals never-before-heard details about nine of the 90's biggest hits, including songs from Mariah Carey, Outkast, Ricky Martin, Natalie Imbruglia, Celine Dion, Ginuwine, A Tribe Called Quest, and Backstreet Boys. Each week, Clayton and Ofori-Atta will test their music knowledge and break down the passion we all have for the hits of the 90s: what made our favorite songs so popular and why we are so nostalgic for them?

Clayton and Ofori-Atta said, "So much of what's happening in the pop culture and music landscape today is influenced by the music of the 90s. This show is all about revisiting and celebrating the incredible hits that have shaped our culture, and we hope that each episode brings people joy, makes them laugh, and teaches them something new about these iconic hits and the people who created them."

Episode 1: "No Scrubs" by TLC

The first track of the mixtape has to be a banger, get the energy up, and set the tone for the rest of the mix. We had to start ours with a song so good they had to keep the rap verse off the radio, and so pointed a bunch of guys immediately made a rebuttal track. It's "No Scrubs!"

My 90s Playlist is produced by Multitude. The show's lead producer is Eric Silver, editor is Brandon Grugle, and executive producers are Tracy Clayton and Amanda McLoughlin. For more information on My 90s Playlist and all other Sony Podcast shows, follow @SonyPodcasts on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:



About Tracy Clayton

Tracy Clayton is a writer and podcaster best known as the co-host of the critically acclaimed podcast Another Round. Her work has been recognized by Fast Company, Ebony, and The Root, who described her as a superstar who writes big, funny things. Clayton currently hosts the Netflix podcast Strong Black Legends and the Pineapple Street Studios podcast Back Issue.

About Akoto Ofori-Atta

Akoto Ofori-Atta is a music and culture critic with a journalism degree from Hampton University. She is currently Managing Editor at The Trace and previously held positions at The Root and Essence.

About Multitude

Multitude is an independent podcast collective and production company based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Since 2018, we have been making podcasts about the subjects we love—mythology, Dungeons & Dragons, basketball, and now, 90s music—and invite everyone to love them too.





About Sony Music Entertainment

At Sony Music Entertainment, we fuel the creative journey. We've played a pioneering role in music history, from the first-ever music label to the invention of the flat disc record.

