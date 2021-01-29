Sony Music Masterworks Announces Launch Of New Label: XXIM RECORDS

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Masterworks today announced the launch of XXIM RECORDS, an all-new imprint focused on the development of innovative, progressive instrumental music around the world.

Pronounced 'Twenty-One M', XXIM features a bespoke roster of a new generation of artists whose work explores and integrates neo-classical, post-rock, electronic, and ambient sounds among others.

The label is based in Berlin with additional A&R support in New York and arrives with an impressive, international line up of highly talented musicians. It includes compelling newcomers EYDÍS EVENSEN, an Icelandic pianist and composer, and UÈLE LAMORE, a Franco-American composer, conductor, producer and arranger, as well as the genre-bending Icelandic band HUGAR and the Berlin electro-acoustic duo STIMMING X LAMBERT. News of additional signings will follow.

Says Per Hauber, President of Sony Classical and Co-Head of Sony Music Masterworks, "The intersection of acoustic instrumentation and electronic sounds is presenting exciting new creative avenues for artists and attracting increasing numbers of fans around the world. We are pleased to be launching XXIM Records to support our growing roster of artists in fulfilling their creative vision and connecting with the passionate global fan community for progressive instrumental music."

Alexander Buhr, Senior Vice President of International A&R and Business Opportunities for Sony Classical, will oversee XXIM's creative operations working closely with Hauber. Buhr previously founded the post classical label Mercury KX, and has worked with a number of leading acts in the progressive instrumental scene including Ólafur Arnalds, Anoushka Shankar, Lambert and Jean-Michel Blais.

Says Buhr, "In a musical universe that has, for the most part, moved beyond the confinements of genre, it is expression and values which tie musicians together. With XXIM we are creating a place to bring together likeminded acts whose visions we share, to support them in their musical and visual adventures, and to help them connect with the biggest possible audience. Our ambition is to create a strong, worldwide platform for highly individual, creative artists."

At the heart of XXIM's ethos lie experimentation and collaboration, with the ultimate goal of furnishing a strong platform for creative development.

EYDÍS EVENSEN was recently selected by The Line Of Best Fit as one of their 'Artists On The Rise 2021' and will open the XXIM catalogue with the release of her first single 'BROTIN' on 29th January. The deeply felt piano instrumental is taken from her exceptional debut album, BYLUR, due to arrive in the spring of 2021.

UÈLE LAMORE, described by i-D magazine as "an artist as unclassifiable as she is essential" has been an associate conductor, orchestrator and arranger for the London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) since 2019. She will announce details of her debut album for the label soon.

HUGAR's most recent album, The Vasulka Effect: Music for the Motion Picture, was released in late 2020, and the band has been praised by Rolling Stone for their "quietly unfolding post-rock impressionism with an assuring melodic spell". Details for a forthcoming album will be announced soon.

STIMMING X LAMBERT was formed by Hamburg- based electronic composer and producer Martin Stimming, who was awarded a German Music Authors' Prize in 2018, and fellow Hamburg native, the enduringly masked pianist and composer Lambert. Information on a new album will be shared soon.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, XXIM Records, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait, and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information, please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

For more information and upcoming announcements, follow XXIM Records:

Website: www.xximrecords.com

Facebook: @XXIMRecords

Instagram: @XXIMRecords

Twitter: @XXIMRecords

TikTok: @XXIMRecords

YouTube: @XXIMRecords

MEDIA CONTACT:

Larissa Slezak | Sony Music Masterworks

[email protected]

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks / XXIM RECORDS

Related Links

http://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com

