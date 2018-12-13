SONY MUSIC, NETFLIX, PARTICIPANT MEDIA, & ESPERANTO FILMOJ PRESENT ROMA: Motion Picture Soundtrack Available December 14, 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Music, Netflix, Participant Media, and Esperanto Filmoj present the Motion Picture Soundtrack of ROMA, which is available through all digital platforms, on the same day that the film premieres on Netflix.

Curated by the director Alfonso Cuarón and the soundtrack producers Lynn Fainchtein and Randall Poster, the soundtrack of ROMA brings us back to the sonic Mexico of the 1970s, when the famous XEW, a reference of Mexican radio, transmitted English pop and rock, while gradually introducing the new Mexican pop, through performers like José José, Juan Gabriel, and Rigo Tovar, musical icons that in the present, have remained as references of Mexican and Latin American music.

The music of ROMA portrays the musical diversity of those years, from rock as the nascent symbol of the counterculture, to a few months of the Avándaro Festival, to the tropical rhythms and pop that marked the decade.

This emotional musical compilation narrates in itself many stories of the Mexico of those years, immersed in sociopolitical and cultural transitions that seem to oscillate between the impetus of change and resistance to it. That is why ROMA is the portrait of the great mosaic of sounds that face and complement each other in a clash between the past and the possibility of a future; between the world and Mexico and among the many Mexicos that the film shows us.

ROMA, is the most recent production by Alfonso Cuarón and the first Mexican film to win the "Golden Lion" as best film at the Venice International Film Festival; considered by critics around the world as one of the best movies of 2018 and of recent years.

Roma: Motion Picture Soundtrack 

  1. Te He Prometido - Leo Dan
  2. Más Bonita Que Ninguna - Rocío Dúrcal  
  3. No Tengo Dinero - Juan Gabriel
  4. La Nave del Olvido - José José
  5. Gracias - Rigo Tovar
  6. Sombras - Javier Solís
  7. Yellow River - Christie
  8. I Don't Know How to Love Him - Yvonne Elliman
  9. Corazón de Melón - Orquesta Pérez Prado  
  10. Los Ojos de Pancha -Trío Chicontepec
  11.  Mammy Blue -  Roger Whittaker 
  12. Those Were The Days - Ray Conniff & The Singers
  13. La Casa del Sol Naciente - Javier Bátiz
  14. Ciudad Perdida - La Revolución de Emiliano Zapata
  15. Vamos a Platicar - Los Socios del Ritmo  
  16. Mi Corazón Es un Gitano - Lupita D'Alessio
  17. Cuando Me Enamoro (Quando M'Innamoro) - Angélica María
  18. Mar y Espuma -  Acapulco Tropical
  19. La Suegra - Elbert Moguel y Los Strwck 

