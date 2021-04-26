Sony Music Publishing Announces Partnership with The Very Good

Recently, The Very Good Music Publishing signed hit songwriter-producers Julia Karlsson and Anton Rundberg, known for crafting the chart-topping single "The Business" by Tiesto. The company's roster is also home to the next generation of Scandinavian hitmakers, such as Hilda Stenmalm, Moa Pettersson Hammar, Gustav Nyström, Kristin Carpenter, Martin Stilling, and Rasmus Budny. Their roster has earned success with top artists including BTS, Sting, Mø, Alan Walker, and Ava Max, as well as numerous prominent local acts.

Johnny Tennander, Sony Music Publishing MD, Scandinavia and SVP, A&R, Europe commented, "The Very Good not only has a fantastic roster, but is comprised of a driven, professional creative team with a proactive approach that earns continued success. We've been working closely with Jakob for over a decade now with Noonie Bao, and recently Linus Wiklund, so this is a natural step for us. We are honoured and excited to welcome The Very Good to the Sony Music Publishing family."

"We represent the best songwriters in the world with the support of our incredible A&R team, and joining forces with Sony Music Publishing only makes us stronger – we can't be anything but excited for the future," said Jakob Emtestam, Founder, The Very Good. After having worked with Sony over the full life of The Very Good/Vivstilo, we have developed a terrific relationship, and it feels like we're coming home."

The Very Good's publishing arm was established roughly two years ago with Director of Operations Manne Björkman, VP of A&R Holly Astera, and Partner and VP of A&R Dan Karlström. Prior to the launch of The Very Good's publishing arm, the company helped secure numerous global hits co-written by its songwriters, including "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Stay" by Zedd & Alessia Cara, "Let You Love Me" by Rita Ora, and many more.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing