Sony Music Publishing Appoints Ari Gelaw as VP, Creative

Ari Gelaw said, "I am truly humbled to be working alongside Jon Platt, Ian Holder and the entire Sony Music Publishing team. They have fostered an incredible culture that always puts the songwriters first, and I couldn't be more grateful to be a part of it. This is an exciting time in music, and I look forward to starting this new chapter at SMP."



"Ari's commitment to songwriters and the creative community is nothing less than admirable. She represents the culture we are dedicated to building here at SMP and I look forward to seeing her thrive in her new role," said Ian Holder, SVP Creative, Sony Music Publishing.



Most recently, Gelaw was Director of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group. During her time at the company, she signed and worked extensively with prominent talent including Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Coi Leray, who have earned record-breaking chart success. She also signed and worked alongside in-demand producers such as Earl on the Beat, known for producing "Act Up" by City Girls, and Speaker Bangerz, who produced "Heart on Ice" by Rod Wave. She also spent two years at Atlantic Records working in its Urban A&R department.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing