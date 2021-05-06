Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO, Jon Platt to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Jon Platt will take place today, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. EST and will explore the topic: "Leading with Inclusivity." During this interactive discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Platt worked his way up to become the only Black CEO of a major global music company and how his personal experience informs his current leadership style. Platt will also explore how diversity breeds innovation and why it is a critical component to success across all industries.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Jon Platt, May 6, visit: https://www.ciforecast.com/jon-platt

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Previous speakers include Eric Schmidt, Goldie Hawn, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Brittany Kaiser, Dr. Avi Loeb, Joy Behar, Danny Meyer, Jack Hidary, Dick Costolo, Scott Budnick, Brian Greene, John Hamburg, Dr. Ashish Jha, Alain Dehaze, Xavier Rolet, Sir Martin Sorrell, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, Mayor Sam Liccardo, Elizabeth Neumann, Matthew Dellavedova, Geoffrey Canada, Mamphela Ramphele, Dr. Oren Etzioni, Vladimir Pozner, Randi Zuckerberg, Nouriel Roubini, Alan Murray, Oscar Munoz, Renee Cummings, Suneel Gupta, and many others

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast and to see upcoming speakers and dates, visit: https://www.ciforecast.com/

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] ® is the world's first network designed to superpower sales, working with companies around the globe to amplify the impact of their sales professionals on the ground, layering in data from sales transactions, current market information, and ongoing team activities to create real-time, probabilistic recommendations that help teams engage, optimize, and close multithreaded sales deals.

Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win — including daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, live deal rooms and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also manages Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

