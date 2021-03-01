Sony Music Publishing Signs Zara Larsson to Global Deal

Recently, Zara unveiled her new single "Look What You've Done" from her highly anticipated new album Poster Girl, which is set to release this week on March 5. The 12-track collection will feature her 2020 hits "Wow," "Love Me Land," and "Talk About Love" ft. Young Thug, which recently debuted on the U.S. Top 40 pop radio charts. Zara will be hosting an exclusive online concert on her YouTube channel for International Women's Day on March 8, where she will be performing new songs from Poster Girl, along with many of her top hits.

Zara Larsson said, "I'm so excited to start working with Johnny, Katie and everyone at Sony Music Publishing. They have such an incredible team and roster and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Johnny Tennander, Sony Music Publishing MD, Scandinavia and SVP A&R, Europe said, "We're incredibly proud to be working with Zara and to welcome her to Sony Music Publishing. Zara is a real artist and she also stands for something – she has something to say. Ola Håkansson and the Ten team together with the Epic team have done an amazing job building her career into becoming a global superstar, and we very much look forward to being a part of the team and taking Zara to new heights!"

"Zara has already achieved an incredible global legacy yet has so much future ahead of her. We are thrilled to partner with Zara, London15 and the rest of her incredible team," said Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing SVP, Creative.

Zara Larsson gained international prominence in 2015 with the release of her breakthrough hits "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You" ft. MNEK, which quickly earned top charting positions across various countries. In 2017, she released her debut album So Good, propelling Zara into the global spotlight and making history on Spotify as the second most-streamed debut by a female artist ever. Since then, Larsson's career has continued to rise with popular singles such as "So Good" ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "Symphony" with Clean Bandit, and "Ain't My Fault." She has received top accolades for her songs, including four MTV EMA awards, four Swedish Grammy awards, eight Rockbjörnen, four BRIT nominations, and many others.

