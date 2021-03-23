Sony Music Publishing Wins ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year

Sony Music Publishing has won ASCAP's Latin 2021 Publisher of the Year Award with 26 top-performing songs, marking its 17 th ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year award in the past 19 years. In addition, Daddy Yankee won the coveted Songwriter of the Year award, and Keityn and Juan Camilo Vargas received the Song of the Year honor for the hit "Tusa," performed by Karol G and Nicki Minaj.

Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin stated, "I am very grateful to ASCAP for this award, and of course to the outstanding Sony Music Publishing Latin team, who so deftly move the SMP Latin effort forward! Mostly, though, I am grateful to our songwriters, for adapting to a new reality and continuing to write great songs during an especially fraught year. We are thrilled to celebrate our songwriters and their many achievements, and can't wait to see what's next!"



The company and its songwriters took home awards for popular hits like "Hawái" by Maluma and co-written by Ily Wonder, Juan Camilo Vargas and Keityn; "La Toxica" by Farruko, co-written with Andy Bauza, Farruko, Franklin Martinez, and Sharo Towers; "La Jeepeta" Remix by Nio Garcia, co-written by Brray and Mike Towers; "Tutu" Remix by Camilo, Shakira, and Pedro Capo, co-written by Camilo and Richi Lopez; "Que Tire Pa' Lante" by Daddy Yankee; "La Santa" by Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, and many more.

Sony Music Publishing songwriter honorees include Andy Bauza, Brray, Camilo, Daddy Yankee, Daniel Rondon (Honeyboos), Danny Ocean, Edgar Semper (Mambo Kingz), Elena Rose, Farruko, Franklin Martinez, Ily Wonder, Juan Camilo Vargas, Julio Ramirez, Keityn, Jose Luis Roma, Jowell & Randy, Marc Anthony, Myke Towers, Nino Karlo Segarra, Rafa Rodriguez (Honeyboos), Rafael Pina, Ricardo Arjona, Richi Lopez, Sharo Towers, and Xavier Semper (Mambo Kingz).



For the complete list of awards, visit ASCAP's 2021 Latin Music Awards page here.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing