Sony Pictures Classics Partners with Sensi Wines For Pre-Oscars Gala

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23rd, Sony Pictures Classics toasted nominees at their annual pre-Oscars dinner hosted at STK Los Angeles at the W Westwood hotel, featuring Sensi Wines Sabbiato Bolgheri Doc, red wine, and Chardonnay Toscana IGT, white wine, which were the EXCLUSIVE wines for the event.

Actress Glenn Close celebrates Oscar eve at the SONY PICTURE CLASSICS annual nominees dinner at STK LA with Sensi Wines. Elite Beverage International LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Elite Beverage International, I)

Sony Pictures Classics Co-presidents, Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, as well as Sony Pictures Classics chairman, Tom Rothman, celebrated nominees including Glenn Close (Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Wife) with her dog, Sir Pippin of Beanfield, once again in tow, her daughter, actress Annie Starke (The Wife) with husband Marc Albu, The Wife and Director Bjorn Runge.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Sebastian Koch, Tom Schilling, Saskia Rosendahl, Oliver Masucci, featuring director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (with wife Christiane) for Never Look Away, Capernaum's director/star Nadine Labaki and husband, the film's composer Khaled Mouzanar, Zain Al Rafeea and family, and Best Cinematography nominee Caleb Deschanel with wife Mary Jo Deschanel and daughter, actress Emily Deschanel, with husband David Hornsby, among others attended the event.

Glenn won Best Actress at the 34th Independent Spirit Awards just hours before the dinner for The Wife.

Guests at the dinner presented by STK Los Angeles enjoyed menu favorites such as Wild Atlantic Cod, Braised Artichoke Risotto, their signature New York Steak, tuna tartare all paired beautifully with red and white Sensi Wines.

Proudly distributed by Elite Beverage International, Inc., partnering with Sensi Wines located in Tuscany, Italy. The Lamporecchio winery, which spreads over 5000 square meters, where the Sensi Wines are produced and bottled.

A global spirits and wine distribution and marketing promotions company, based in Orange County, California, which proudly presents its flagship product, the ultra-premium, and award-winning, Tequila Comisario® and Sensi Wines.

