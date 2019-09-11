Sony Pictures Entertainment Puts Solar Centerstage with 1.6-Megawatt Project Planned for Legendary Studio Lot in Culver City

"Sony Pictures has long prioritized sustainability to reduce our environmental impact, while delivering the creative, entertaining content we're recognized for around the world," said Craig Schwartz, EVP Global Real Estate, Facilities & SEHS, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "We look forward to integrating SunPower's solar technology into our energy portfolio as we work toward our sustainability goals."

As a RE100 member, Sony Group Companies including SPE are committed to reaching 100 percent renewable power. Efforts to go solar also contribute toward parent-company Sony Corporation's Road to Zero, a global environmental plan that aims to achieve a zero environmental footprint by the year 2050.

SunPower designed and is installing complete rooftop solar solutions across eight Sony Pictures sound stages, including Stage 30 which is best known for its massive 90-by-100-foot water tank and where iconic productions like TriStar Pictures' Hook and Columbia Pictures hits Spider-Man™ II, Men in Black™ II and The Amazing Spider-Man were filmed. Solar project construction is expected to begin later this month and reach full operation in early 2020.

"We commend Sony Pictures for its sustainability leadership within the entertainment industry," said Nam Nguyen, SunPower executive vice president, commercial solar. "SunPower's energy solutions are designed to deliver reliable, clean electricity, and as the leader in U.S. commercial solar, we look forward to supporting Sony Pictures in its renewable energy efforts for years to come."

For more on Sony Pictures' sustainability efforts, visit http://www.sonypicturesgreenerworld.com/. And for more on how SunPower is helping commercial energy buyers reach their sustainability goals, visit www.sunpower.com/commercial.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html .

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

SunPower's Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding project plans and timelines, projected energy output, and product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy, challenges inherent in constructing certain of our large projects, and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

