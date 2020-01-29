Sony Pictures Home Entertainment And Nextdoor Come Together To Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the home entertainment release of TriStar Pictures' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks in his Academy Award-nominated role as America's favorite neighbor Fred Rogers, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has joined with Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub, to launch a sweepstakes promotion aimed at elevating simple acts of kindness in neighborhoods across the country.

Beginning today, members on Nextdoor will be able to share the story of a neighbor who has gone above and beyond to cultivate kindness in his or her neighborhood at us.nextdoor.com/beautifulday. Those who submit a story will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win an act of kindness for his or her neighbors—a free local screening of the acclaimed film. Ten additional Nextdoor members will be selected at random to win the film on Blu-ray and a copy of Penguin Books' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Neighborly Words of Wisdom from Mister Rogers.

Neighbors will be able to enter the sweepstakes from Wednesday, January 29 until Friday, February 14. The promotion will culminate on National Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17, when Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Nextdoor will be sharing select entries via the film's and Nextdoor's social channels (@Nextdoor) to help shine a light on local heroes who embody the film and Mister Rogers' shared mission of fostering a world of understanding, empathy and kindness.

"Neighbors everywhere continue to show us that the simple acts of gathering together, sharing a smile, and showing each other kindness can have profound effects on our lives," shares Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "We are thrilled to work with Sony and help promote A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as we continue to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be available on digital February 4, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 18. The film is a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism based on the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Primetime Emmy® Award-winner2 Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America's most beloved neighbor.

Create a free Nextdoor account at nextdoor.com to connect with your neighbors and enter for a chance to win at us.nextdoor.com/beautifulday. Please visit the Nextdoor Help Center for the sweepstakes terms and conditions.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

ABOUT NEXTDOOR, INC.

Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe that by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives, have been a guiding principle for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

1 Actor in a Supporting Role, Tom Hanks

Academy Award® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

2 2018, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, "The Americans"

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

Related Links

http://nextdoor.com

