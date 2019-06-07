Sony Pictures Launches Ghostbusters™ 35th Anniversary Celebration

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, first released in U.S. theaters on June 8, 1984, Sony Pictures is launching "Ghostbusters 35th," a year-long celebration of the iconic multi-media franchise, it was announced today by Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships for Sony Pictures. The event represents a collaboration between several Sony Corporation divisions and will lead up to the newest installment in the film series to be released in theaters in 2020.

"Ghostbusters 35th" activations extend across the consumer products and entertainment spectrums and include toys, collectibles, fashion and apparel, theatrical, live events, music, gaming, home entertainment and publishing. Exciting new events and activations will be announced in the coming months.

"Ghostbusters has been entertaining and delighting audiences of all ages for the past 35 years, and this milestone provides the perfect opportunity for a celebration of the franchise and the impact it's had on popular culture," said Godsick. "The level of interest from our divisions within Sony Corporation as well as our external partners is a testament to the enduring power of the Ghostbusters brand. Together we've curated a year-long event that has something for everyone, from long-time fans to those new to the Ghostbusters universe."

"It's been truly gratifying that what we created 35 years ago has continued to entertain and resonate with two generations of audiences," said Ivan Reitman, producer and director of Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II. "This is a momentous occasion, and we've had a great time collaborating with our friends at Sony to put together this unique year-long celebration of all things Ghostbusters."

The first announcement of "Ghostbusters 35th" event activations includes:

All-New "Ghostbusters 35th" Consumer Products – Wide-ranging line of first-ever 35th anniversary celebratory products that includes toys, collectibles, halo fashion, apparel and gaming. Licensees include PLAYMOBIL®, K-Swiss/Footlocker, Funko, BATHING APE®, PopMinded by Hallmark and Bixler Jewelry.

Ghostbusters/Transformers Collaboration – The two beloved franchises (both celebrating 35th anniversaries in 2019) will unite for cross-over toys, a comic book series and Mad Engine apparel. Hasbro will release the Transformers-Ghostbusters Collaborative figure, the ECTO-1 ECTOTRON, available at GameStop this summer and currently for pre-order at HasbroPulse.com, GameStop and EB Games Canada.

The five-issue comic series, "Transformers / Ghostbusters," will debut this month and is written and illustrated by the long-time fan-favorite Ghostbusters creative team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado and published by IDW Comics.

First-Ever Ghostbusters Fan Fest – Presented by Wizard World, this once-in-a-lifetime event on June 8, 2019 at the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, CA is a celebration of the Ghostbusters universe that will feature opportunities for fans to meet and hear from the original cast and filmmakers, including director/producer Ivan Reitman, actor/screenwriter Dan Aykroyd and actor Ernie Hudson. In addition, writer/director Jason Reitman will share early details about the newest film in the Ghostbusters series to be released in 2020. Attendees will also have access to exclusive programming and attractions, limited edition merchandise, collectibles and more.

Limited Edition Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Sony WALKMAN – Ghostbusters and Sony WALKMAN, two iconic brands that first came to prominence in the 1980s and have each made a huge impact on popular culture, join together for the Limited Edition Ghostbusters 35th anniversary-themed WALKMAN. Designed by Sony Home Entertainment & Sound Products, Inc., this WALKMAN will make its debut at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest in Culver City on June 8, 2019, where it'll be awarded to the first two fans who purchase the KSwiss limited Ghostbusters shoes. Only 100 units have been created which will be used for promotional events and prizing.

Global Ghostbusters in Concert Live Orchestra Tour – Ongoing tour that will visit over 40 cities worldwide and features a screening of Ghostbusters accompanied by local symphony orchestras performing live Elmer Bernstein's Grammy-nominated score and Ray Parker Jr.'s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping theme song, "Ghostbusters."

Ghostbusters Theatrical Re-Release – In partnership with Fathom Events, Sony Pictures will re-release the original 1984 Ghostbusters in theaters nationwide on October 6 & 10, 2019.

Ghostbusters Original Motion Picture Score 35th Anniversary Edition – Sony Music special 35th anniversary edition of the original motion picture score with music by legendary composer Elmer Bernstein. Available June 7, 2019 on CD and digital formats (standard and hi-resolution) and on vinyl July 19, 2019. The collection features music from the iconic blockbuster, newly mixed and remastered from the score's original multi-tracks, as well as new artwork, commentary from Elmer Bernstein's son, Peter, and four previously unreleased tracks.

Ghostbusters I & II Limited Edition Home Entertainment Release – On June 11, 2019, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II in a special limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook with hours of rare and new bonus material. The set includes both films on 4K UHD and on Blu-ray, plus a bonus disc of new extras, including deleted scenes, interviews, outtakes and much more. The films were fully restored from the original camera negatives and are presented on 4K UHD with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – Saber Interactive HD re-release of the acclaimed action-adventure game featuring the original cast of the classic films and a unique storyline co-written by Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II screenwriters Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis; to launch later this year on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

