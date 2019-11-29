Sony PS4 Bundle Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: PS4 Spiderman & Red Dead Redemption Bundles Reviewed by Saver Trends
Saver Trends share the best Sony PS4 Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Sony PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, PS VR, PS4 and PS4 Spider-Man & Red Dead Redemption bundles
Nov 29, 2019, 04:05 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best Sony PS4 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Sony PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim by checking out the deals listed below.
Best Sony PS4 & Bundle Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Sony Playstation 4 Pro & Slim consoles, PS VR headsets, bundles & games - at Walmart
- Save up to 35% on Playstation 4 Dualshock 4 Controllers - at Walmart
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of Sony Playstation PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim consoles, bundles & games at Walmart - check live deals on PS4 Spiderman & Red Dead Redemption bundles
- Save up to 32% on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart - including deals on the official Sony Playstation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets
- Save up to 48% on top-rated Sony PS4 consoles, bundles & controllers at Amazon - check live prices on popular PlayStation 4 models with 500GB or 1TB storage and HDR enabled games
- Save up to $100 on the Sony PS4 Pro gaming console at Walmart
- Save up to $145 on PS4 Slim consoles at Amazon - check deals on lightweight PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Slim consoles and bundles
- Save up to 50% on PlayStation VR (PS VR) gaming headsets at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on Sony Dualshock 4 wireless controllers for Playstation 4
The PlayStation 4 or PS4 was developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is lauded to be their most popular console. With the development of the PS4, Sony and other brands have released compatible accessories to enhance the experience. This includes customizable controllers, media remote controllers and VR add-ons. Sony also houses both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, both of which are compatible with the same accessories and games.
