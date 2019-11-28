Sony, Sennheiser, Jaybird & Beats Headphones Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: All the Best Earbuds & Headphones Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab
Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday wireless headphones & earbuds deals of 2019
Nov 28, 2019, 07:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best wireless and noise canceling headphones Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Spending Lab.
Best headphones deals:
- Save up to 64% on Sony noise canceling headphones at Walmart - check the latest deals on best-selling Sony wireless & noise canceling headphones, including the WH1000XM3 & XM2
- Save up to 60% on Sennheiser wireless noise-canceling headphones & earphones at Amazon - check live prices on Sennheiser HD, PXC, Momentum and CX 300S wireless earbuds and headphones
- Save up to 50% on Jaybird wireless headphones & earbuds at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Jaybird Run, Freedom, X2 Sport, Vista and more
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Beats by Dre wireless headphones & speakers at Walmart
- Save up to 67% on Beats by Dre Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3 & Pill+ headphones and speakers at Amazon
- Save up to $250 on a wide range of Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars - at Walmart
- Save up to 57% on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon
- Save up to 75% on wireless, over-ear & in-ear headphones & earbuds at Walmart - save on a wide range of top-rated AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy & Jaybird earbuds & headphones
- Save up to $180 on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser & Jaybird headphones at Amazon - save on a wide range of best-selling wireless headphones and earbuds
- Save up to 70% on top-rated JBL wireless on-ear & over-ear headphones at the JBL Black Friday Sale
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
- Save on Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic & Bose headphones at the Guitar Center online store
The right pair of earbuds delivers high fidelity sound for a top-notch audio experience. The Sony WH-1000XM3 is ideal for everyday use, but the Jaybird Vista will work better for running use. Meanwhile,the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 has the most superior noise cancelling technology while the Sennheiser RS 165 is preferable for wireless TV watching. The Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless is affordable, but lightweight and comfortable.
