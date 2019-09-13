Sony Unveils PXW-Z750 Flagship XDCAM Shoulder Camcorder, with 4K 2/3-type 3-chip CMOS Sensor System with Global Shutter

Sony's premier 3-chip CMOS image sensor system is mounted on a wide band prism to ensure detailed imagery and vivid colors, along with 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and High Frame Rate (HFR) acquisition with high sensitivity and low noise. Its 2/3-type sensor system delivers imagery with deep depth of field and enables quick focus operation. The 2/3-type sensors allow B4 mount lenses to be attached to the camcorder without adapters, thus maintaining high sensitivity and resolution.

The PXW-Z750 is also the first 2/3-type 3-chip camcorder equipped with global shutter technology for producing clear and crisp images while negating artifacts such as flashband and rolling shutter distortion. This makes the camera an ideal tool for use in uncontrolled lighting conditions, as well as for capturing quickly moving action associated with sports, live events, nature and wildlife production and impact media making.

The PXW-Z750's HD images are created through 4K oversampling, resulting in clear images with minimal noise. As a result of industry demand and adoption, the camera supports HFR for HD, up to 120fps, to minimize blur and offer crisp slow-motion playback.

Maximized flexibility in HDR operation

The PXW-Z750 also features comprehensive HDR image creation capability. The camera supports S-Log3 / HLG and employs BT.2020 and BT.709 color spaces. Additionally, the camera accommodates Sony's SR Live, and supports simultaneous recording of 4K HDR and HD HDR to meet various demands such as simulcasting.

"Our cutting-edge new PXW-Z750 flagship model expands Sony's lineup by bringing the most transformational visual elements – including 4K, HDR and HFR – into a portable and ergonomic package," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president. "In one camera, we're meeting the demands of producers by delivering a robust 4K platform with a global shutter 4K image sensor. The camcorder can be further enhanced to create an even more comprehensive Sony's solution when paired with our audio, media and wireless workflows."

The PXW-Z750 incorporates encoding algorithms for optimizing HDR recording, as well for recording 4K sequences. The camera supports the newly introduced XAVC-L codec for long-GOP QFHD 10bit 4:2:2 at 200Mbps, allowing large volumes of recorded data that requires approximately 1/3 of the storage of XAVC-I Class 300*. XAVC-L does this while maintaining high quality, high resolution 4K imagery and wide dynamic range.

*600Mbps at 59.94p, 500Mbps at 50p

Another powerful feature is 12G-SDI support, which enables the output of 4K images (50p or 60p) over a single BNC cable, enhancing the flexibility of the camera.

Seamless integration with Sony's hardware and services

The camera supports a range of complementary accessories and options to suit a user's needs, preferences and budget, while offering expanded interoperability. Sony's high-quality wireless audio solutions and shotgun mics, including the latest DWX series digital wireless microphone system; the new slot-in receiver, DWR-S03D, and bodypack transmitter, DWT-B30, are compatible with the camcorder. Advanced integration with the DWX series includes synchronized power on/off, control by menu settings or assignable buttons and audio information on the viewfinder.

Paired with Sony's newest durable SxS PRO X cards, the SBP-120F (120GB) and SBP-240F (240GB), ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps* are supported allowing the camera to capture high bit rate content. When the new cards are used in conjunction with the new reader/writer, SBAC-T40 equipped with Thunderbolt™ 3 interface, it permits the transfer of 240GB of video in approximately 3.5 minutes* creating a fast and reliable solution for shooting and offloading large volumes of content.

*Based on Sony's internal testing. Transfer speeds vary and are dependent on host devices, the OS version or usage conditions.

The camcorder also supports 4K and HD B4 mount lenses, enabling use with a wide range of in-market and new lens solutions. B4 mount lenses offer a range of focal lengths tailored to suit the needs of virtually any production requirement. The PXW-Z750 also supports several viewfinder and battery solutions.

In addition to hardware integrations, the PXW-Z750 includes built-in wireless network features and supports XDCAM air, Sony's cloud-based workflow service that offers streaming from the field, remote management and file transfer workflows.

The PXW-Z750 is planned to be available in February 2020, with pricing to be determined. For more information, please visit pro.sony.

