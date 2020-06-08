Sony Unveils Redesigned BRAVIA 4K HDR BZ40H Series of Professional Displays with Enhanced Capabilities and Performance

The BZ40H series combines Sony's high picture quality and system on a chip platform with intelligent, convenient and professional features, providing flexibility to customize the display to meet users' specific needs. This generation of BRAVIA professional displays has been cosmetically redesigned with input from users to offer new terminal positions, a flat bottom bezel and a reinforced structure. When compared to previous professional BRAVIA models, the BZ40H series offers faster processing and transfer speeds to accommodate the demands of the professional space. The new line-up is planned to be available in September 2020 in North America.

In addition to an embedded 4K HDR processor and TRILUMINOS display technology, the BZ40H series implements a number of Sony's advanced AV technologies, including detailed 4K picture quality with 620-nit overall and 850-nit peak brightness with high contrast, as well as X-Balanced speakers, which together provide customers with exquisite picture and sound.

"Our BRAVIA professional displays have always been recognized for their pristine image quality," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division president, Sony Electronics. "With the launch of our new BZ40H series, we've listened to our customers and created a revamped lineup that combines flexible terminal access, enhanced cosmetic design, increased processing speeds, and improved wireless connectivity to serve as our most robust and functional model to date."

With a thin and lightweight design, the BZ40H is optimized for commercial usage and the simplified pro-oriented front view fits multiple applications. The BZ40H series features an advanced IP network connection (wired/wireless LAN) and supports Crestron Connected, Extron IP Link system, or can easily integrate with other typical central control systems. All of Sony's professional BRAVIA models offer a three-year warranty for customer's peace of mind.

Easy-to-operate, one-step settings optimize the BZ40H Series for meeting and conference rooms or digital signage applications, and a professional mode (Pro mode) allows users to customize the display to meet their needs. Sony's professional BRAVIAs also offer simplified export/import functions using USB memory, which allows a user to configure multiple displays from one "master" settings file, improving installation efficiency and providing a consistent setup for enterprise customers.

Additionally, the new BZ40H series is equipped with an intelligent software platform that takes advantage of the built-in CPU/GPU and video decoder, simplifying complex systems with PC/STB/switcher into a single display and reducing total cost of ownership. Functions such as automatic boot display and signal source switching can be achieved without the need for remote control or external devices. A built-in Android OS platform offers an upgraded interface and simplified operation for commercial users. BRAVIA professional displays also offer both Chromecast and Airplay 2 support, allowing users to easily share content from smart mobile devices.

The lineup's wireless connectivity supports 5GHz, in addition to 2.4GHz, Wireless Access Point (WAP) for less interference to maximize network performance. The BZ40H Series also supports an internal WAP that is enabled within the software, eliminating the need to connect devices to external Wi-Fi access points. The BZ40H's system on a chip platform offers improved processing speeds and faster boot-up, creating a better user experience while allowing apps and animations to present smoothly.

Users can create content utilizing HTML5 and publish it easily to manage up to 4K video, as well as contribute to visualized communication only by USB plug and play operation. The BZ40H series provides more than 100 REST APIs that can be integrated into external systems easily.

The BZ40H series can be used in conference rooms, public spaces, digital signage, radio and television, security camera surveillance, museums and exhibition halls, smart classrooms and healthcare institutions, among others. The professional displays also integrate with additional Sony A/V products, cameras and monitors to create a comprehensive, connected solution.

