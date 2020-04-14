Sony/ATV Music Publishing Partners with BeatStars to Provide Publishing Services to Music Producers and Songwriters

BeatStars is the leading online music production marketplace which empowers creatives to discover and sell music, beats, sound kits, services and collaborate with its vast community of over two million songwriters and musicians. BeatStars is famous for enabling the creation of record-breaking hit singles including "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, and launching the careers of hit producers including Dababy's producer Jetsonmade, Dystinkt Beats, CashMoneyAp, Menoh Beats, and Popsmoke's producer 808melobeats.

With this partnership, Sony/ATV will work on behalf of BeatStars' clients to pitch original songs and beats for synchronization opportunities and recorded music. Additionally, Sony/ATV will provide global publishing and administration services and offer its expedited foreign royalty payments feature, which give songwriters and producers easier and faster access to their earnings.

Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt said, "We are huge fans of BeatStars and are pleased to partner with Abe and his incredible team to help propel the careers of its beatmakers. BeatStars has successfully created a new lane, fostering the collective talent of emerging songwriters and producers online, and we look forward to furthering this effort with Sony/ATV's best-in-class service."

BeatStars CEO Abe Batshon stated, "BeatStars couldn't be more excited to partner with Jon and his amazing team at Sony/ATV. We believe Sony/ATV is the most forward-thinking publisher in the world – it has embraced our community with open arms and shares the same vision of serving and empowering global creators. At BeatStars, we have been the driving force in artist and producer collaboration online for over 11 years and we can't wait to work with Sony/ATV to help showcase the hardest working talent on our platform from all over the world."

BeatStars was founded in 2008 by its CEO Abe Batshon, with the mission to serve the global internet producer community by creating an easy-to-use online marketplace. Batshon's platform has grown rapidly, which has led to increased collaboration opportunities and consistent earnings for its producers. Since its inception, over $70 million has been paid out to BeatStars' producers, songwriters and beatmakers.

