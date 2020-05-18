Sony/ATV Music Publishing Wins BMI Latin Publisher of the Year Award
May 18, 2020, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced that for the fifth year in a row, it has won BMI's Latin Publisher of the Year Award. This distinguished honor was recognized virtually for BMI 27th annual Latin Awards, which celebrate the top songwriters, publishers and administrators of the previous year's most-performed Spanish-language songs in the United States.
Sony/ATV secured this year's prestigious award at BMI with 16 of the most-performed songs including "Ambiente," "Amigos Con Derechos," "Clandestino," "El Préstamo," "Estamos Bien," "Krippy Kush," "No Es Justo" and "Reggaeton" to name a few. Additionally, BMI announced that Sony/ATV songwriters Wisin Y Yandel will be honored with its coveted President's Award at next year's awards show.
Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin stated, "Thank you so much to BMI, we are thrilled to receive this honor. Congratulations to our songwriters – thank you for continuing to believe in magic and for continuing to write songs, this award is really yours. Finally, thank you to our amazing Sony/ATV Latin team, for continuing to take care of the dreams that our songwriters have entrusted to us. Congratulations to all!"
