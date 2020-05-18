Sony/ATV Music Publishing Wins BMI Latin Publisher of the Year Award

Sony/ATV secured this year's prestigious award at BMI with 16 of the most-performed songs including "Ambiente," "Amigos Con Derechos," "Clandestino," "El Préstamo," "Estamos Bien," "Krippy Kush," "No Es Justo" and "Reggaeton" to name a few. Additionally, BMI announced that Sony/ATV songwriters Wisin Y Yandel will be honored with its coveted President's Award at next year's awards show.

Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin stated, "Thank you so much to BMI, we are thrilled to receive this honor. Congratulations to our songwriters – thank you for continuing to believe in magic and for continuing to write songs, this award is really yours. Finally, thank you to our amazing Sony/ATV Latin team, for continuing to take care of the dreams that our songwriters have entrusted to us. Congratulations to all!"

