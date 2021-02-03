Sony/ATV Names Sonia Grant-Yendell VP, Human Resources, UK & International

In her new role, Sonia will partner with Sony/ATV's global and U.S. offices to provide strategic leadership and support to UK and International teams. She will also create initiatives to further enhance the employee experience, align company values and build a culture of diverse and high performing teams across global territories.

Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources Elicia Felix-Hughey stated, "I am excited to welcome Sonia to Sony/ATV. Her strategic leadership and insights will add enormous value as we continue to transform our approach to people and culture, which is a strategic priority for our organization."

Sonia Grant-Yendell said, "There has never been a more critical time to be focused on the importance of people, so I am extremely excited to take on this amazing role and to partner with the incredible team at Sony/ATV. I'm thrilled to support the continued success and growth of the business and its employees on a global scale."

With an HR career spanning over fifteen years, Sonia was most recently Head of HR at intu Properties plc, where she helped spearhead a complex, four-month long transfer of over 2,000 employees across to 20 providers. Prior to intu, she worked internationally for ten years with Credit Suisse Trust and Generali Worldwide, where she was instrumental in developing leadership and talent programs for Europe, East Asia and the Caribbean.

