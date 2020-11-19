Sony/ATV Nashville Acquires River House Artists Catalogue, Signs Joint Venture

River House Artists, launched in 2016 by veteran industry executive Lynn Oliver-Cline, is an independent record label and publishing company that focuses on developing new artists and songwriters. The company is home to some of today's top country hitmakers, including Luke Combs' long-time friend and collaborator Ray Fulcher, well known for co-writing beloved songs such as "Does To Me," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "When It Rains It Pours" by Luke Combs.

River House Artists also represent Drew Parker, rising artist-songwriter and Sirius XM's latest Highway Find who has co-written hits including Luke Combs' "1,2 Many" and "Nothing Like You," as well as No.1 single "Homemade" by Jake Owens.

Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said, "Lynn's intuition for identifying singer-songwriters who speak right to the heart of Country Music is second to none, and she knows how to turn their dreams into reality. We're proud to partner with Lynn and the River House team as we build a long and successful future together."

River House Artists Founder Lynn Oliver-Cline said, "When I moved to Nashville in 2013, I wanted to be Rusty Gaston! So being able to ink a deal with him and Sony/ATV, who are already my family, is a dream come true. I can't think of our writers and artists being in better hands. Rusty's passion for songs, songwriters and his team is inspiring on every level. I can't thank Jon, Rusty and Cam enough for making this happen!"

River House Artists' roster also includes powerhouse songwriters such as Driver Williams, who has crafted popular hits such as "Smoke A Little Smoke" by Eric Church and "Call Me Country" by Jon Pardi; Nicolette Hayford, best known for co-writing certified gold singles "Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega" and "One Night Standards" by Ashley McBryde; and Jordan Rowe, known for his latest single "Good For Nothin."

