Sony/ATV Partners with Work of Art to Sign Multi-Platinum Songwriter Scott Harris to Joint Publishing Deal

Scott Harris' signing establishes a powerful creative partnership between Sony/ATV, the number one global music publisher, and Sony Music's Work of Art, which was founded in 2018 by President & CEO of Arista Records, David Massey as a publishing-management operation with a personalized A&R approach. Work of Art is led by Clio Massey, who has held the position of General Manager at the publishing company since its inception.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "Scott is a prolific songwriter with an impressive track record of hits that all pop music fans know and love. Sony/ATV is pleased to collaborate with Clio, David and the innovative team at Work of Art on supporting and advancing Scott's amazing journey as a songwriter."

Work of Art's General Manager Clio Massey said, "Scott is an exceptional, world-class songwriter and it is so exciting to be working with him during this next chapter of his incredible career. We have gotten to know each other over years of collaborating, and it is an honor to have him as part of the Work of Art family - and I'm very much looking forward to working with Jon and the Sony/ATV team on this."

Work of Art's Founder and President & CEO of Arista Records David Massey stated, "We are so happy to be partnering with our friends at Sony/ATV to sign Scott Harris, who is undoubtedly one the most talented, prolific and versatile songwriters in our business. Additionally, we are excited to work with Scott's longtime manager Zach Gurka, to help bring Scott's remarkable career to even greater heights globally."

"I'm excited to be part of such a great team. Clio and I have become good friends over the years, and I'm psyched and grateful to officially get to work together," said Scott Harris.

Harris' work with Mendes includes multi-platinum selling singles "Treat You Better," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," Grammy-nominated "In My Blood" as well as most recently co-writing the Shawn Mendes remix of Taylor Swift's "Lover."

In addition to his hits with Shawn Mendes, Harris' past work also includes The Chainsmokers' Grammy-winning single "Don't Let Me Down" which reached #1 on US Top 40 charts, as well as P!nk's single "Walk Me Home," and songs for Selena Gomez, Chance The Rapper, Bebe Rexha, Julia Michaels Dermot Kennedy and many others.

