Sony/ATV Signs Bobby Sessions to Worldwide Publishing Deal

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "Bobby is a gifted young songwriter with a bright future ahead of him. We're proud to support his career, and I'm confident we will have major success together as a team."

Sony/ATV Vice President, Creative Mike Jackson said, "We are glad to have Bobby Sessions and his team become part of Sony/ATV as he celebrates his #1 hit "Savage Remix" by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé. He is a powerful songwriter as well as an artist with initiative, and I look forward to supporting his career."

Bobby Sessions said, "I'm thrilled to join the Sony/ATV family and continue their iconic tradition. Incredible songs will manifest from this relationship, and I'm excited for the world to hear them!"

In 2017, Bobby released his sophomore project Grateful, which included legendary singles "First World Problems" and "Grateful," and immediately led to his first major label deal with Def Jam in 2018. Since signing with Def Jam, Bobby has gained notoriety by using his platform to advocate for civil and criminal justice reform in the United States with the release of RVLTN, which was lauded for his sharp, unapologetic lyrics about current U.S. society.

Bobby Sessions was born and raised in Pleasant Grove, Dallas Texas, and later relocated to Rowlett, where he began experimenting with music and poetry. After a few years of college in Denton, TX, Bobby channeled his poetic strength over a beat in 2010 and shifted his focus to rap music. Soon after, his rap music quickly became popular and earned him a deal with the Dallas label High Standardz, as well as his first hit single entitled "Black America" which elevated Bobby to the national stage.

