Sony/ATV UK Signs Labrinth to Worldwide Publishing Deal

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, "Labrinth is one of a kind – he is a mastermind of lyrics and melody, and his music stands the test of time. I'm proud to welcome Labrinth to Sony/ATV and support his massive talent moving forward."

David Ventura, Sony/ATV UK Co-Managing Director stated, "I could not be happier that Labrinth is joining the Sony/ATV family – he is one of only few geniuses on this planet, and the music he makes is true art. We all feel immensely lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. Welcome & Bienvenu Lab!"

Jamie Binns, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Lateral Management and Adam Leber, Partner, Maverick said, "The passion Jon and David have shown for Labrinth and his music has been immense. We are very pleased to be working with a Sony/ATV team that has so much drive, talent and focus. Congratulations to all on this fresh energetic partnership."

"I'm really happy to be working with Jon, David and their great teams. I am grateful to have their support and knowledge – I look forward to what the future holds together," said Labrinth.

Labrinth, originally from Hackney, London, began his music career as a songwriter and producer, crafting era-defining hits such as "Pass Out" by Tinie Tempah, which won him both a BRIT and Ivor Novello. From there, he released his first solo album, Electronic Earth and the single "Beneath Your Beautiful" ft. Emeli Sandé, which stole the charts on a global scale and earned him international notoriety.

Since then, Labrinth has created popular singles including "Let it Be", "Jealous", "Losers" by the Weeknd, "Spirit" by Beyoncé, and many more. He also became part of the super group LSD, along with Sia and Diplo – together they have earned over 1 billion streams on their debut album, which included top charting singles "Thunderclouds", "Genius", "Audio", and "No New Friends".

Labrinth's songs have also been featured in television and movies, including the blockbuster films Wonder Woman and Lion King. His work in Lion King included the song "Spirit" by Beyoncé, which was nominated for awards at the Grammys, Critics Choice Awards, and Golden Globes. Recently, Labrinth composed the series score for HBO's critically acclaimed teen drama Euphoria, and he released his second album Imagination & the Misfit Kid. The album includes popular singles "Mount Everest" and "All For Us" ft. Zendaya, which were both featured on Euphoria.

