Sony's 3D Time-of-Flight Depth Sensing Camera Module 2019: Physical Analysis, Physical Comparison of Lenovo Phab2Pro, Manufacturing Process, Cost Analysis, Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sony's 3D Time-of-Flight Depth Sensing Camera Module" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following its first introduction of a 3D structured light camera on the front of the Find X, last year, Oppo is now pioneering the use of 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) in its Rx17 Pro. Lenovo did a similar integration on the rear of one of its products a few years ago, integrating a pmd/Infineon solution in a high-end phone. In doing this, Asus and Lenovo added an additional Near Infra-Red (NIR) Global Shutter (GS) camera, but Oppo doesn't have such a dedicated NIR GS Camera. Instead, Oppo uses the latest generation of ToF camera technology from Sony Depthsensing Solutions, formerly known as SoftKinetic.



The rear optical hub is packaged in one metal enclosure and features several cameras and a flood illuminator. The complete system features a telephoto and wide-angle camera module and a 3D ToF camera. The distinguishing characteristic of the 3D depth sensing camera is the addition of a NIR flood illuminator.



This report focuses its analysis on the 3D depth sensing system. All components are standard and can be found on the market. That includes a BackSide Illumination (BSI) ToF image sensor featuring 10 m x 10 m size pixels and resolution of 46 kilopixel, developed by Sony Depthsensing Solutions. It also has one vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) for the flood illuminator, coming from a major supplier. This is the first ToF imager found on the market featuring BSI technology, which is commonly used by Sony, coupled with Current Assisted Photonic Demo-dulation (CPAD) developed by Sony Depthsensing Solutions.



Along with the complete 3D depth sensing system, this report analyses the systems cost and estimates its price. It also includes a physical and technical comparison with another 3D sensing system from Lenovo in the Phab2Pro, using the first generation pmd/Infineon ToF Imager. The comparison looks at system integration, the NIR camera module and the flood illuminator architecture.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Sony Company Profile

Oppo RX17 Pro - Teardown and Market Analysis

2. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

3D Sensing System Disassembly and Cross-Section

NIR Camera ToF Sensor

View, dimensions, and cross-section

NIR Camera ToF Sensor Die

View, dimensions, pixels, delayering and main block IDs



Process and cross-section

Flood Illuminator Module Disassembly and Cross-Section

NIR VCSEL Dies

View, and dimensions



Dies process and cross-section

Physical Data Summary

3. Physical Comparison: Lenovo Phab2Pro

System Integration

NIR Camera Module and ToF Sensor

Flood Illuminator and VCSEL

4. Manufacturing Process

Die Fabrication Unit : NIR Image Sensor, NIR VCSEL,

NIR Image Sensor and VCSEL Process Flow

5. Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

Supply Chain Description and Yield Hypotheses

NIR Image Camera Module Cost

Front-end (FE), microlens, BSI and total FE cost



Wafer and die cost



Lens module and assembly cost

NIR Flood Illuminator Cost

Front-End (FE) cost



FE cost per process step



Wafer and die cost



Assembly cost

6. Estimated Price Analysis: NIR Camera Module, Flood Illuminator Module, and Optical Hub

Companies Mentioned



Asus

Lenovo

SoftKinetic

Sony

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o27tt5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

