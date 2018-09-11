Sony's "Alpha Female" Program Launches

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics, Inc. – a global leader in digital imaging and the world's largest image sensor manufacturer – has today released details regarding their new "Alpha Female" program, the company's thoughtful response to the imaging industry's well-known challenges with diversity.

"Sony has been a leader in the industry as it relates to driving diversity and inclusion in our workforce," said Jennifer Geddy, head of digital marketing at Sony Electronics. "We are bringing that same energy to customers via programs such as "Alpha Female." We acknowledge that more work can always be done when it comes to elevating diversity in thought and creation. We win and consumers win when all voices have equal weight."

A critical component of their newly launched "Be Alpha" campaign, the "Alpha Female" initiative will focus on providing opportunities for creators in the imaging industry to advance their careers, while also generating extensive chances for women professional photographers and videographers of all experience levels to meet, connect and collaborate.

"Alpha Female" will feature a Creator-in-Residence program that will award five women photographers and filmmakers a six-month grant to fund projects and activities to help take their careers to the next level. The grant will include $25,000 in funds, $5,000 in product allowance, an additional $5,000 in product loans and a mentorship pairing with one of Sony's high-profile Artisans of Imagery. These five grantees will also have their work presented at headline exhibits in both the New York and Los Angeles markets.

In addition to the grant program, Sony will support several female-backed and focused events that aim to push progress for diversity in photography and filmmaking. The company will also fund several projects by female members of their Artisans of Imagery and Alpha Imaging Collective organizations, showcasing the amazing talent and creativity of their brand.

Neal Manowitz, vice president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics, added "Diversity and inclusion are core principles of our company, and we would not be where we are today without this focus. "Alpha Female" gives us the chance to open some very important doors for female creators, while also highlighting the impressive work of our existing roster of ambassadors. It's a program that we are very proud to stand behind."

The "Alpha Female" Creator-in-Residence program will open applications today, and the program's first-ever class will be announced at the beginning of October. For more information visit www.alphauniverse.com/alphafemale.

A variety of additional content related to Sony's "Be Alpha" campaign, including articles, videos and events, can be found at www.alphauniverse.com/BeAlpha.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

