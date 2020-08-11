Sony's Ci Media Cloud Expands into Cloud-Native Asset Management

The new Ci Catalog offering seamlessly integrates with Workspace, Ci's solution for production and post production workflows with remote acquisition, media processing and collaboration. With the addition of Catalog, Ci provides content owners, studios, production companies, broadcasters, sports leagues, music labels and large corporations with a comprehensive system that supports content management. Using a single solution to manage content across the enterprise saves time and money, reduces security concerns, increases collaboration and offers transparency and visibility into an organization's most valuable content.

"The release of Catalog is a direct response to feedback we've received from some of the world's largest and most recognizable media companies," said Theresa Alesso, pro division President, Sony Electronics. "With no upfront costs and no installation required, the days of having to buy and implement several disparate and expensive systems to manage media are over. Ci's cloud native approach prioritizes accessibility, security, speed and collaboration. The platform's streamlined, centralized system, intuitive layout and ability to scale are exactly what today's leading organizations are asking for."

Ci provides accelerated file transfer, collaboration/review and approval, asset management, transcoding and archive with a single SaaS subscription. The platform enables rapid and secure access to assets from virtually anywhere. In addition, Ci's REST APIs enable integration with third-party systems and workflows. With no hardware to install, customers can begin leveraging Ci immediately. It also adopts a flexible pay-as-you-go structure that scales with enterprise needs and requires no capital expenses.

Ci Catalog is now available. For more information about the comprehensive Ci Media Cloud platform or to request a demonstration of the new Catalog features, please visit sonymcs.com.

