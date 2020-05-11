Sony's Latest EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers Bring Powerful Sound to Any Space

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its new EXTRA BASS™ wireless speaker lineup, with the addition of the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23. Delivering superb audio quality, durability and usability, users can enjoy superior sound wherever they go. With up to 24 hours of battery life1, they are the perfect companion for any adventure.

"Customers expect best-in-class sound when they purchase any Sony audio product, and these new wireless speakers are no exception," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "This new lineup offers peak performance by creating clear, full sound with new colors and a compact, stylish design."

New Lineup Highlights:

EXTRA BASS™ Sound: Enjoy deep, punchy bass anywhere with Sony's latest EXTRA BASS™ wireless speakers. The layout of the speakers' side passive radiators is optimized to reproduce clear bass while a rigid and lightweight Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) cone and dust cap contribute to the sound quality.

X-Balanced Speaker Unit: Sony's newly developed X-Balanced Speaker Unit achieves high-quality audio and powerful sound pressure for a richer and deeper listening experience. The unit's non-circular shape maximizes the speaker diaphragm area, increasing sound pressure for punchier bass. It also reduces driver excursion while maintaining the same sound pressure, resulting in less distortion. For example, XB33's level of sound pressure has increased by around 30 percent and its distortion rate has decreased by around 25 percent, when compared to its predecessor XB32.

Unlike the circular diaphragm in a conventional speaker unit, the X-Balanced Speaker Unit in the XB43 features an almost rectangular diaphragm. Its 2-way speaker system combines a woofer for low-to-mid frequencies with a dedicated tweeter for higher range frequencies. The result is powerful sound, deep punchy bass and exceptional vocal clarity.

Additionally, the X-Balanced speaker unit in the XB33 and XB23 features a newly developed non-circular diaphragm and off-center design. The new design maximizes the speaker diaphragm to create more sound pressure in a compact size.

LIVE SOUND Mode (XB43/XB33): The LIVE SOUND mode feature lets users hear music in a whole new way with a 3-dimensional sound experience, as if they were at a live music venue.

Water-resistant, Dustproof and Rustproof: With an IP67 rating, customers can take their speaker to the beach, the forest, the desert or their backyard. These speakers are dustproof, water-resistant and rustproof2, so the fun can continue regardless of the environment.

Next-level Durability with Shockproof Design (XB33/XB23): The speakers have undergone extensive shock testing and their new shockproof durable design can withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use3.

Light Up the Party with Fiestable and Sony | Music Center Apps (XB43/XB33): Liven up any atmosphere, whether it be the living room or an outdoor barbeque, with the speakers' fresh design, which now features multi-color line light, tweeter4 and speaker lighting. Using the Fiestable5 and Sony | Music Center apps, customers can sync the lights with the beat, change color or simply turn the lighting off to suit any mood.

Party Connect: With Party Connect, users can connect up to 100 compatible wireless speakers6 with Bluetooth® technology to sync the music and lights so everyone can dance to the same beat.

New Stylish Design and Form Factor: The perfect complement to any design-forward space or awe-inspiring outdoor landscape, the lineup offers a wide-array of new colors including taupe7, light green, blue and red8.



Carry music anytime, anywhere, thanks to the redesigned XB23, created with convenience in mind. Compact, lightweight and easy to carry, the XB23 fits perfectly into a backpack pocket or folding chair cupholder and features a convenient strap to hang it from a tent or tree during a weekend camping trip.

Extended Battery and Seamless Connectivity with USB Type-C™: With a battery life of up to 24 hours9, adventurers can set out for long trail hikes or other outdoor experiences. When power gets low, they can charge the speakers via newly adopted USB Type-C™. Customers can also connect their smartphone to the speakers via USB Type-A™ for battery charging, so their phones last as long as they do10. Additionally, by simply connecting a phone to the speakers using Bluetooth® technology and NFC™11, they can continue to listen to favorite tracks wherever they go.

Pricing and Availability

The XB43 model has a suggested retail price of $249.99 and is available to pre-order today in black and blue. For product specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/srs-xb43

The XB33 model has a suggested retail price of $149.99 and is available to pre-order today in black, blue, red and taupe. For product specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/srs-xb33

The XB23 model has a suggested retail price of $99.99 and is available to pre-order today in black, blue, red, taupe and green. For product specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/srs-xb23

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Up to 24-hour battery life on XB43/XB33 models only; XB23 has a battery life of up to 12-hours. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature and usage conditions. 2 Requires that all ports and covers are firmly closed. Water-resistant specification of IP67 as specified in "Degree of protection against water immersion" of the IEC60529. The speaker has been tested to and maintains its operability when gently submersed in water to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. 3 Deformation or damage from dropping the speakers or subjecting it to mechanical shock may cause deterioration of the waterproof and dustproof performance. 4 Only available on XB43 5 Requires download of Fiestable app for iPhone from the App Store or for Android from Google Play. User must link compatible devices in order to control operation. Subject to app terms and conditions. To use the Fiestable app you'll need to download the Sony | Music Center app first. 6 Only compatible between SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23. 7 XB23 and XB33 only. 8 XB23 only. 9 Up to 24-hour battery life on XB43/XB33 models only; XB23 has a battery life of up to 12-hours. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature and usage conditions. 10 Only available on XB43 and XB33 11 NFC available on XB43 and XB33 only.

