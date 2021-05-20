Soom named a Supply Chain Cool Vendor by Gartner

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soom, a pioneer in utilizing technology to bridge information gaps between data sources and physical products, announced today that it was named in the April Gartner Supply Chain Cool Vendors, 2021 report. Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company.

Soom's intelligent search platform is designed to bridge the gap between siloed sources of important healthcare product information, such as information about medical device products, by connecting the work of numerous companies, government agencies and standards organizations.

Serving as a layer between enterprise systems and processes that enable interoperability at scale, Soom is a future-proof software platform that is designed to solve the healthcare industry's challenges with complex global trade regulations and required product data demand.

"We're very proud to have been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner and see this recognition not simply as a validation of what we've done so far but as a challenge to expand and explore further across healthcare and other industries and markets," said Charlie Kim, president and CEO of Soom.

Today, healthcare information is fragmented. General product information can be found on manufacturer's websites, while efficacy and interaction data must be purchased from subscription services and, most importantly, safety information is not in one place and is not free. Information exists, but it is extremely laborious and expensive to access.

Soom is consolidating this highly fragmented market into one simple, efficient platform that brings manufacturers and consumers together to openly share information about individual products that can be tracked and traced. The company's vision is to become the "Google of healthcare," enabling millions of consumers to one day freely search for currently unsearchable information about medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

In explaining what kind of vendors it was considering for its Supply Chain Cool Vendor research, Gartner said, "We looked for solutions that could help supply chain organizations target technology investments that could help address the growing complexity of supply chain networks, respond effectively to competitive challenges and help them rapidly adopt new business models in the face of relentless change."

About Soom

Soom uses proven technology and science to enable interoperability, safety, collaboration and efficiency throughout the healthcare value chain. Headquartered in Boston, with offices worldwide, and a pioneer in the industry, we offer a cloud-based enterprise SaaS platform that provides the healthcare industry with a simple solution that enables master data accuracy, data governance, error correction, and, ultimately, improved patient safety. The Soom platform is a powerful knowledge graph connecting siloed databases and is compliant with GS1 standards and global UDI regulations. For more information, visit www.Soom.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

(Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.)

