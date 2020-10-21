Soon Airing on 'Shark Tank': Young Entrepreneur Pitches Healthy All-Natural Oatmeal Bites Breakfast Food - 'Go Anywhere With GoOats™'

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoOats™ (https://www.GoOats™.life/) recently announced it had pitched its signature oatmeal-in-a-ball snack food on the popular American business reality TV show, "Shark Tank." Founder and COO of GoOats™, Nahum Jeannot, personally presented his innovative take on fast, portable breakfast food to the famous power investors, hoping to secure funding for a market-food aimed at parents, kids, and anyone with an oatmeal craving.

GoOats™ recently announced it pitched its signature oatmeal-in-a-ball snack food on the popular American business reality TV show, “Shark Tank.” Nahum Jeannot, Founder of GoOats

Cooked with natural steel-cut oats, GoOats™ are combined with fresh ingredients like blueberries or Vermont maple syrup, before baked with a crispy outer shell to form a heart-smart and satisfying breakfast. Jeannot hopes others will see his perfect on-the-go, heat-and-eat breakfast food as a great new take on breakfast. But whether the Sharks on the show agreed will soon be revealed. The episode of "Shark Tank" featuring GoOats™ airs Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

"I'm excited be on the show," said Nahum Jeannot. "After our very successful soft-launch in 2017, I knew we had finally perfected GoOats™, because people loved it. But getting investors to see that potential, especially when you're surrounded by so many other great ideas out there – well, that's the hard part. We've truly gone the extra mile to ensure that GoOats™ is delicious, nutritious, and a quality food. Steel-cut oats are the best, but they take forever to cook. With our product, we combined this staple breakfast food with amazing flavors and rolled into a convenient bite-sized ball. Consumers can take it on the go – just heat-and-eat."

GoOats™: Oatmeal and Convenience

GoOats™ combines steel-cut oats, fresh dairy products, and natural flavors to create the perfect oatmeal-in-a-ball combination. The official launch features GoOats™ Variety Packs:

With nine-balls in each pouch, the four-pack includes one pack of each flavor, and every eight-pack includes two of each flavor: Apple Cinnamon, Maple Brown Sugar , Blueberry, and Cran-Walnut.

, Blueberry, and Cran-Walnut. Made with all-natural ingredients and cooked, steel-cut oats.

Free shipping.

For more flavorful snack ideas, and the latest in GoOats™ news, go online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About GoOats™

Officially launched in 2019, GoOats™ matches the love of breakfast oatmeal with the convenience of an easy-to-eat snack food, with a chef-inspired brand that pioneers a new way to enjoy an old healthy favorite. GoOats™ offers a fun-to-eat, ready-made food that is both healthy and appealing to children and adults alike. And paired with timeless flavors – like apples, cinnamon, and maple brown sugar – GoOats™ is rapidly becoming the eat-anytime favorite across the nation. Learn more at: www.GoOats™.life.

Media Contact:

Nahum Jeannot

[email protected]

267-997-7789

SOURCE GoOats