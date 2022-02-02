Soon-to-Air New Morning Lifestyle Show BELatina Will Feature Dr. Karent Sierra and Chef James Tahhan as Hosts

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BELatina, a digital platform focused on the rapidly evolving Latina/Afro-Latinx community, announced that on-air personalities Dr. Karent Sierra and Chef James Tahhan will be co-hosting the soon-to-air lifestyle morning show, BELatina.

The half-hour show, which will air on Lifetime, A&E Network, and FYI networks, will celebrate women's individuality and multi-cultural diversity.

Dr. Karent Sierra is known as the "Celebrity Dentist." Born in New York and raised in Miami, with Colombian roots, she is well-known not only for her dentistry and med spa practice, but also for appearing on "The Real Housewives of Miami," and a multitude of TV appearances, including "Un Nuevo Día" and "Despierta America," two top-rated national Spanish language morning talk and entertainment shows. Her passion for helping others is evident through her Sharing Smiles Foundation, a non-profit that brings dentistry needs to the underserved communities around the world.

Chef James Tahhan is a 3-time Emmy award winner and is a distinguished Latino among the community as the former co-host of Telemundo's morning show, "Un Nuevo Día," where he spent 11 years, entertaining with his cooking skills and conversation. He now brings his talents as chef and co-host to BELatina.

"The hosts of BELatina are well established in the Latino Community and look forward to enhancing the lives of first and second-generation Latina and Afro-Latinxs through discussion, discovery, and fantastic food," says Executive Producer and Vice President of Programming, Lysa Liemer. "Dr. Karent and Chef James are influencers who are leading with change. They are bold, beautiful, brilliant, charitable individuals, who give back to their communities. We are thrilled to welcome them as the hosts of BELatina."

BELatina, which was acquired by BrandStar in 2021, features exciting topics and candid advice about what women think and discuss every day. First and second-generation Latinas and Afro Latinxs will discover the latest in health, beauty, home improvement and design to "The Six Great F's," family, food, fitness fashion, finance and fun.

Created for Latinas ages 25 to 54 years old, BELatina will have fascinating segments which will educate, empower, and entertain. Stories discussed on the show will reveal life's challenges and unexpected situations. BELatina's mission is to impact the lives of women, not only watching the show, but those appearing as guests.

"I am beyond-thrilled to share my expertise as a doctor to the BELatina audience," said Dr. Karent Sierra. "I very much look forward to speaking with women about their hopes, dreams, and accomplishments."

"Food is an act of love," says Chef James. "We cook to nurture the people we love, and co-hosting BELatina and sharing how to create delicious and nutritious meals is very energizing to me."

BELatina will be working with a select number of sponsors. Interested individuals should contact Executive Producer, Lysa Liemer at [email protected]

BrandStar:

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com .

